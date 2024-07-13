Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year

Simone Venturini, the city councilor responsible for tourism and social cohesion, stated that the initial results were positive but acknowledged that crowds remained substantial. "On some weekends there were fewer people than the same time last year... but no one expected all the day trippers to miraculously disappear," Venturini told Reuters from Venice. He confirmed the system would be renewed in 2025, with an increase in both the number of days the fee is applied and the fee amount, though he did not specify the new price.