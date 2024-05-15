Trump And Biden Agree To A Debate Rematch Hosted By CNN On June 27: Historic Showdown To Shape 2024 Campaign Landscape

CNN's news release states that the debate will be conducted in the network's Atlanta studios without a live audience, marking a departure from the usual format of presidential debates. This setup is reminiscent of the first televised presidential debates between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960, which also occurred in television studios without a live audience. Subsequent debates, starting from the 1976 election, have typically featured live audiences instructed to refrain from making noise except at the beginning and end of the debate.