Travel Troubles: How Money Disputes Are Ruining Friendships On Holiday

Rachel Kerrone, a personal finance expert at Starling Bank, advises having open conversations about budgets to avoid any awkwardness or tensions during the trip.

Here are some other tips to ensure a smooth trip with your friends:

Plan Together: Make sure everyone has a say in the itinerary. This way, everyone feels included, and you're more likely to avoid conflicts about activities.

Set Expectations: Talk about what kind of trip everyone wants. Is it a relaxing beach holiday or an adventurous hiking trip? Aligning expectations can prevent disappointments.

Respect Personal Space: Even on a group trip, everyone needs some alone time. Respecting each other’s space can prevent tensions from building up.

Be Flexible: Things might not always go as planned. Being flexible and going with the flow can help everyone enjoy the trip more.

Share Responsibilities: Divide tasks like driving, cooking, or planning outings. Sharing responsibilities ensures no one feels overwhelmed.

By keeping these tips in mind and maintaining open communication, you can ensure a memorable and enjoyable holiday with your friends.