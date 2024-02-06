Three Killed As Deadly Storm Wreaks Havoc In California

As California grapples with a relentless deluge, a powerful storm has wreaked havoc across the state, claiming at least three lives and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The tempest, characterized by heavy rain, flooding, mudslides, and power outages, has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in eight counties.

Fire officials have been inundated with over 130 flooding incidents since the onslaught of the storm, with numerous rescues conducted to save stranded individuals caught in the rising waters. Forecasters warn that the downpour, coupled with life-threatening flash flooding, is expected to persist into Tuesday, exacerbating the already dire situation.

The meteorological phenomenon responsible for the catastrophic conditions is an "atmospheric river" effect, a weather pattern wherein vast amounts of water vapor are transported through the atmosphere, triggering prolonged and intense rainfall. This slow-moving storm marks the second atmospheric river to assail California in as many weeks, amplifying the severity of the crisis.

Evacuation orders have been issued for precarious hillside communities, particularly in Los Angeles, where city officials have declared a state of emergency. "It is vital now more than ever, stay safe and off the roads," urged Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, emphasizing the imperative of minimizing outdoor activity amid the treacherous conditions.

Tragically, the storm's fury has claimed three lives, all attributed to falling trees. One victim succumbed in the Sacramento Valley, while another tragedy unfolded when a tree crashed into a home in Santa Cruz County. In Yuba City, Northern California, an elderly man lost his life when a towering redwood tree collapsed in his backyard.

Beyond the loss of life, the calamitous weather has induced widespread chaos and destruction. Landslides have besieged San Francisco and its environs, while heavy snowfall has blanketed the region, triggering an avalanche at a ski resort near Las Vegas, Nevada.

In Los Angeles, mudslides and debris flows have displaced residents and wreaked havoc on infrastructure, with Hollywood Hills and affluent neighborhoods such as Bel Air and Beverly Hills bearing the brunt of the devastation. Witnesses recount surreal scenes of household appliances and musical instruments cascading through streets submerged in murky floodwaters.

Emergency responders have been stretched thin, with numerous incidents of stranded motorists necessitating swift intervention. In San Bernardino County, a family narrowly escaped tragedy by seeking refuge atop a tree as floodwaters engulfed their vehicle. Similarly, 19 boaters faced a perilous ordeal after their sailboat foundered off Long Beach, underscoring the treacherous conditions plaguing coastal regions.

The ferocious storm, exacerbated by gusts of up to 70mph, has resulted in widespread power outages and toppled trees, compounding the hardships faced by residents. Notably, Sunday witnessed record-breaking rainfall in downtown Los Angeles, eclipsing a nearly century-old record and underscoring the unprecedented nature of the meteorological event.