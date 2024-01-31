Sydney Sweeney Teams Up With Ford For Her Custom 2024 Mustang GT Giveaway, Celebrate Ford's 60th Anniversary

Sydney Sweeney has already brought her dream car back to life and conquered some of the country's most challenging off-road trails. However, nothing could have prepared her for the opportunity to create her own car from the ground up, a dream made possible by Ford. The passionate car enthusiast and actress seized the chance, resulting in a stunning creation. And because Sydney couldn't bear to have just one of these magnificent cars out on the road, she's generously giving away a second one.