Sydney Sweeney has already brought her dream car back to life and conquered some of the country's most challenging off-road trails. However, nothing could have prepared her for the opportunity to create her own car from the ground up, a dream made possible by Ford. The passionate car enthusiast and actress seized the chance, resulting in a stunning creation. And because Sydney couldn't bear to have just one of these magnificent cars out on the road, she's generously giving away a second one.
Sydney Sweeney Teams Up With Ford For Her Custom 2024 Mustang GT Giveaway, Celebrate Ford's 60th Anniversary
Sydney Sweeney, the actress and car enthusiast, has teamed up with Ford to create a one-of-a-kind 2024 Mustang GT, and she's giving away a second one to a lucky winner. Read on to learn about her unique collaboration and how you can enter the contest.
That's correct! You now have the opportunity to win a 2024 Mustang GT crafted by the one and only Sydney Sweeney. Fans can share their stories of breaking boundaries on Ford's Instagram or TikTok, with Sydney herself selecting the fortunate winner!
Ford has only produced two of these Mustangs, which means both the contest winner and Sydney will be the only ones to own these identical cars!
Sydney Sweeney never envisioned herself as the "TikTok car girl," but her 1.7 million followers on the platform are captivated by her automotive adventures. Today, she's unveiling a new milestone in her mechanical journey: a unique Mustang GT she co-designed with an all-female team, created to celebrate Ford's 60th anniversary.
Reflecting on her collaboration with Ford, Sydney shares, “My entire partnership with Ford has been the biggest achievement of my life, to be honest. I love it so much.”
Sydney's custom creations are truly impressive. Taking inspiration from her own Brittany Blue 1966 Mustang, this vehicle boasts a Robin's Egg Blue exterior adorned with a crushed glass clear coat, complemented by 20-inch chrome rims.
Under the hood, Sydney's distinctive signature is prominently displayed on the engine.
Sydney and Ford's collab logo, a heart bolt emblem, can be found on both the dashboard and the exterior side panel. Additionally, it's elegantly embossed onto the leather seats!
To enhance nighttime drives, Sydney has incorporated color-changing LED stars along the headliner, adding a touch of mesmerizing charm to the overall design.
Sydney and Ford have expressed their desire to find an individual who breaks stereotypes through their unwavering pursuit of their passions.
Sydney is also breaking stereotypes in her own way; she has a genuine passion for automobiles and a deep interest in the mechanics behind them.
How To Enter The Ford x Sydney Sweeney Giveaway Contest
Visit Ford's Instagram or TikTok page.
Locate the Ford Mustang contest post.
Comment on the post, sharing your personal story of defying expectations in your own passion.
Make sure to include the hashtag #FordMustangContest in your comment.
Follow @ford on the platform.
Starting today, the contest will be open until February 7th.
