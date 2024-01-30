‘Suits’ Tops 2023 Streaming Charts, Ted Lasso Wins Originals on Apple TV+

As the final embers of 2023 fade, the landscape of television reveals a captivating story, not etched in flickering cathode rays, but in the pulsating pixels of streaming platforms. This year, the battle for eyeballs intensified, alliances shifted, and unexpected heroes emerged, leaving us with a year-end report as gripping as any drama series.

First and foremost, a legal titan reigns supreme. Suits, the USA Network drama that found a second life on Netflix, claims the coveted crown of most-streamed show of 2023. With a staggering 57.7 billion minutes devoured by viewers, it eclipses even the hallowed reign of The Office, once the undisputed king of streaming binges. This victory signifies not just the enduring appeal of Harvey Specter and Mike Ross, but also the transformative power of Netflix's vast audience.

But amidst the library series dominance, whispers of an uprising echoed from the realm of originals. Ted Lasso, the heartwarming Apple TV+ dramedy, defied the odds and nabbed the top spot for original series. This charming underdog, nestled on a platform with a fraction of Netflix's subscriber base, dethroned giants like Stranger Things and The Crown, proving that quality, not platform size, ultimately wins viewers' hearts. Ted Lasso's triumph marks a watershed moment, a testament to the burgeoning power of smaller players in the streaming arena and the increasing diversity of content captivating audiences.