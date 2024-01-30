United States

‘Suits’ Tops 2023 Streaming Charts, Ted Lasso Wins Originals on Apple TV+

Streaming continues its dominance over TV viewership, and 2023 saw some surprising upsets and record-breaking achievements.

As the final embers of 2023 fade, the landscape of television reveals a captivating story, not etched in flickering cathode rays, but in the pulsating pixels of streaming platforms. This year, the battle for eyeballs intensified, alliances shifted, and unexpected heroes emerged, leaving us with a year-end report as gripping as any drama series.

First and foremost, a legal titan reigns supreme. Suits, the USA Network drama that found a second life on Netflix, claims the coveted crown of most-streamed show of 2023. With a staggering 57.7 billion minutes devoured by viewers, it eclipses even the hallowed reign of The Office, once the undisputed king of streaming binges. This victory signifies not just the enduring appeal of Harvey Specter and Mike Ross, but also the transformative power of Netflix's vast audience.

But amidst the library series dominance, whispers of an uprising echoed from the realm of originals. Ted Lasso, the heartwarming Apple TV+ dramedy, defied the odds and nabbed the top spot for original series. This charming underdog, nestled on a platform with a fraction of Netflix's subscriber base, dethroned giants like Stranger Things and The Crown, proving that quality, not platform size, ultimately wins viewers' hearts. Ted Lasso's triumph marks a watershed moment, a testament to the burgeoning power of smaller players in the streaming arena and the increasing diversity of content captivating audiences.

Yet, the story of 2023 isn't just about individual victors; it's about a tectonic shift in the streaming ecosystem. Walls, once thought impenetrable, began to crumble. Content, previously hoarded like precious jewels, flowed more freely through licensing deals. Shows like Suits (also on Peacock) and NCIS (Paramount+) found new homes, offering viewers a smorgasbord of options previously unimaginable. This newfound openness, spearheaded by the Warner Bros. Discovery-Netflix agreement, signals a paradigm shift. Studios are realizing that maximizing content value requires transcending walled gardens, allowing their gems to shine in various streaming constellations.

This move towards content liberation didn't diminish the power of streaming giants. Netflix, the undisputed behemoth, remained the primary driver of viewership for shared titles. Its vast user base propelled Suits to stratospheric heights, with 53.1 billion minutes watched compared to Peacock's 4.6 billion during its solo run. Yet, the cracks in the "Netflix-only" fortress are undeniable. Viewers are becoming increasingly platform-agnostic, their loyalty dictated by compelling content, not brand allegiance.

Streaming is dominating television

2023 wasn't just about numbers and rankings; it was a year of narratives shaping the future of television. The 21% surge in streaming volume, now accounting for 36% of all TV usage, solidifies its dominance over traditional mediums. The rise of international stars like "Heartland" (Canada) on multiple platforms underscores the global reach and interconnectedness of the streaming universe. And the emergence of diverse voices through platforms like Peacock and Apple TV+ promises a richer, more inclusive tapestry of stories to come.

As we peer into the horizon of 2024, the path ahead remains exciting and unpredictable. Will content walls crumble further, paving the way for a truly borderless streaming landscape? Will new platforms rise to challenge the established giants? And will unexpected gems, like Ted Lasso, continue to delight audiences in unexpected corners? One thing is certain: the streaming odyssey has only just begun, and the stories yet to be told promise to be even more captivating than the ones that came before. So, buckle up, grab your remote, and prepare to be swept away by the ever-evolving currents of the streaming revolution.

