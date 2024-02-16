Smoking Drugs Kills More People Than Injecting Them, US Study Finds

According to a recent government study, smoking has now overtaken injecting as the most common method of drug consumption leading to overdose deaths in the United States.

CDC officials opted to investigate this subject following reports from California indicating that smoking fentanyl was increasingly prevalent compared to injecting it. Illicit variations of this powerful painkiller are implicated in more overdose deaths in the United States than any other substance.

According to the study's lead author, Lauren Tanz, preliminary research indicates that smoking fentanyl might be slightly less lethal than injecting it. Any decline in overdose deaths related to injection is considered a favorable outcome.