The missing teenager, Mint Butterfield, child of Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield and Flickr co-founder Caterina Fake, has been found safe in San Francisco. Mint, aged 16 and nonbinary, disappeared from their Bolinas residence last week, prompting a widespread search effort.
The Marin County Sheriff’s Office located Mint alongside Christopher “Kio” Dizefalo, 26, described as an "adult friend." Dizefalo now faces kidnapping charges and has been detained at Marin County Jail on suspicion of child abduction and related offenses, with bail set at $50,000.
The discovery occurred in San Francisco's Tenderloin District, notorious for its safety concerns, where Mint and Dizefalo were found in a white van parked on Eddy Street. Despite previous concerns regarding Mint's mental well-being, they were found unharmed. Authorities stated that Mint had voluntarily left home, but there are suspicions that Dizefalo may have played a role in influencing their decision.
Advertisement
Mint's parents and stepfather, fellow tech entrepreneur Jyri Engeström, expressed immense gratitude to law enforcement and the community for their support during this ordeal. They emphasized the importance of swift action in situations involving vulnerable teenagers and praised the efforts of both volunteers and seasoned officers in facilitating Mint's safe return.
The teenager was last seen on the night of April 21 in Bolinas and was reported missing the following morning. An investigation revealed that Mint had left a note indicating their intention to run away before being located with Dizefalo. Police noted Mint's familiarity with the Tenderloin area, suggesting a possible connection to their decision to seek refuge there.
Advertisement
As the investigation continues, authorities are focusing on understanding the circumstances surrounding Mint's disappearance and the role played by Dizefalo in this concerning situation. Meanwhile, Mint's family is relieved to have them back home and is focusing on providing the necessary support and care to ensure their well-being moving forward.