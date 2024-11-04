'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?

Former Presdient and Republican candidate Donald Trump on Sunday questioned the counting process in the 2020 presidential election during a rally in Pennsylvania and said that he shouldn't have "left" the White House as he brought back speculations that he may not accept the outcome if he loses the race to his opponent Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
The United States will on Tuesday witness one of the tightest presidential elections in decades with Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic leader Kamala Harris making last ditch efforts to sway the remaining undecided voters in key battleground states.
What Did Donald Trump Say In His Recent Speech?
In his address, Trump also questioned the immigration policy of the Biden administration and said the country's borders were safe till he was at the White House.
"We had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left. I shouldn't have left. I mean, honestly, because... we did so well," the former President said at a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania.
Trump refused to concede the 2020 election and unsuccessfully filed a series of court cases in challenging the outcome.
In the rally, Trump also targeted Harris and accused the Democratic Party of being a "corrupt machine".
"It's all corrupt. She is corrupt. She is a corrupt person. I am running against a totally corrupt person," he alleged.
"I am really not running against her. I am running against a corrupt machine called the Democrat Party."
Harris Leads In Iowa
However, a new poll in Iowa said Harris is leading with 47 percent as against Trump's 44 percent. Trump was quick to reject the poll as "fake" and "skewed". He said it was carried to favour his Democratic rival.
"One of my enemies just puts out a poll -- I am 3 down. (Iowa Senator) Joni Ernst called me, everyone's called me, they said you are killing in Iowa. The farmers love me and I love them," he said at a rally in key battleground state of Pennsylvania.
Trump said the poll released on Saturday was "fake". "I am not down in Iowa."
Trump Reiterates 2020 Defeat And Leaving White House At Lititz Rally, Addresses Gun Violence
Addressing his supporters at an election rally at Lititz in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Trump generated another controversy by saying that he should not have left the White House after his defeat in the 2020 elections.
"I shouldn't have left, I mean, honestly. We did so well," Trump said in his speech but immediately changed the topic. "So now, every polling booth has hundreds of lawyers standing there."
Trump had refused to accept the results of the November 2020 elections. His supporters ended up attacking the US Capitol on January 6, which is considered to be the worst day in American democracy.
The former president, who is now 78, expressed frustration over the enhanced security around him after his recent assassination bids.
"I have a piece of glass over here. I don't have a piece of glass there. And I have this piece of glass here. But all we have really over here is the fake news, right? And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. I don't mind that so much. I don't mind. I don't mind that," Trump said, referring the thick bullet proof glass around him and the gap in his protective glass.
"I have a piece of glass here. The problem with that glass is it's — I don't look great on television when you have a four-inch piece of glass that a howitzer can't go through. No, when you see yourself on television, you say, boy, you're really not very recognizable, to be honest with you, which is good. But here's the problem. So I have glass here. I have glass here. Now, I'm not worried about this. Look, what do I have? A couple of people. And they're friends, generally. There are a couple of people I don't like in that group, but that's like," he said.
His remarks were criticized by the Democrats. Harris-Walz Director of Rapid Response Ammar Moussa said as Harris spent today at church in Detroit, talking to voters about her vision to lift up all Americans, Donald Trump was busy violating the Ninth Commandment.
According to AP, some political analysts said that either of the two leaders wrestling at least four of the seven battleground states may take the reins at the White House in January.
More than 75 million Americans have already cast their votes as of Sunday, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab that tracks early and mail-in voting across the US.