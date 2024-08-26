United States

Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus Is Causing Alarm In US Towns | Key Details

A rare and dangerous mosquito-borne virus, Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), is causing concern in US towns, particularly in Massachusetts. The virus, which can be deadly, has prompted early park closures and increased mosquito spraying in affected areas.

Mosquito-Borne Virus
Representative Image Photo: Pexels
info_icon

The coastal town of Plymouth has decided to close its parks, playgrounds, and fields from dusk to dawn starting August 23rd. The decision comes as a precautionary measure against the mosquito-borne virus, Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE).

The closure follows an announcement from state health officials on August 16th, revealing that an 80-year-old man in Worcester County was infected with EEE—the first human case in Massachusetts since 2020. Due to this, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) raised Plymouth’s EEE risk status to "high."

Michelle Bratti, Plymouth’s Commissioner of Health and Human Services, emphasized the importance of staying cautious. “The health and safety of our community, residents, and visitors remain our priority,” she said.

What You Need To Know About EEE

Eastern equine encephalitis is a rare but serious virus spread by mosquitoes. According to the Massachusetts DPH, the virus has caused just over 115 cases in the state since it was first identified in 1938. Outbreaks tend to occur every 10-20 years.

The symptoms of EEE include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea, seizures, behavioural changes, and drowsiness. The most severe complication is encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, which can lead to coma or even death.

There is no vaccine or specific treatment for EEE. The best way to protect yourself is to avoid mosquito bites. Plymouth officials recommend wearing long sleeves and pants, using bug repellant, and ensuring your home has proper window screens. Residents are also advised to remove standing water around their homes, as this is where mosquitoes breed.

Other Affected Areas

Worcester County is also taking steps to prevent the spread of EEE. State officials announced that they would be spraying for mosquitoes in certain areas of Worcester and Plymouth counties. Additionally, several other Massachusetts towns, including Douglas, Oxford, Sutton, and Webster, have raised their EEE risk levels to "critical." The towns of Carver, Dudley, Middleborough, Northbridge, and Uxbridge have also raised their risk levels to "high."

Concern is growing not just over EEE, but also the West Nile virus, another mosquito-borne illness. As of August 20th, the CDC reported 216 cases of West Nile virus across 33 states.

