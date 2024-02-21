Popular Parent YouTube Vlogger Sentenced To Prison On Child Abuse Charges

Ruby Franke, a well-known internet personality and mother, was handed down a severe sentence on Tuesday in a Utah courtroom, following her guilty plea to four counts of aggravated child abuse. The 42-year-old, known for her presence on the now-deleted YouTube channel "8 Passengers," received four consecutive sentences of one to 15 years in a Utah prison.

During her sentencing, Franke expressed acceptance of her charges, acknowledging their importance in ensuring the safety of her family and providing accountability to the public. She also noted the mercy shown to her in the legal proceedings.

Franke's arrest came in August after her 12-year-old son fled and sought help from a neighbor, leading to police involvement. Initially facing six counts, Franke pleaded guilty to four as part of a plea deal, agreeing to testify against her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, who faced similar charges and also reached a plea agreement.