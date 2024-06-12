Pause, Listen, Respond: How To Spot Stress Before It Takes Over

Recent studies reveal that many Americans are overwhelmed by stress, with the top stressors being finances, current events, health concerns, and relationships. Despite these challenges, there are effective ways to manage stress and maintain well-being.
When faced with a threat, our bodies enter "fight-or-flight" mode by releasing hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones prepare us for immediate danger by increasing heart rate, tightening blood vessels, and reducing insulin production. While this response is useful in short-term situations, prolonged stress can lead to serious health issues.
Long-term stress, without recovery, can cause a range of health problems. High cortisol levels can result in high blood pressure, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, arthritis, and weight gain. Jennifer King, a specialist at Case Western Reserve University, stresses the importance of recognising and addressing stress early, as reported by New York Post.
"A cascade of changes happens in the body when the stress response is activated in a sustained way,” she explains. “When the dose is too big, and there’s not a clear beginning or end, that causes wear and tear on the body.”
Identifying Stress Signals
It’s crucial to recognise when your body is signalling stress. Here are four key indicators:
1. Emotional Shifts
Stress can affect your mood and mental state. You might experience anxiety, difficulty concentrating, and mood swings. Dr Gerda Maissel notes that stress can cause "circling" thoughts, making it hard to remember things or make decisions. Chronic stress may also lead to a loss of interest in activities you once enjoyed and a neglect of self-care.
2. Strained Relationships
Stress can strain relationships, leading to irritability, anger outbursts, and withdrawal from social interactions. If loved ones notice changes in your behaviour, take their concerns seriously.
3. Frequent Illness
Stress weakens the immune system, making you more prone to illness. The American Psychological Association points out that stress reduces the number of natural killer cells, which are vital for fighting off infections. Frequent sickness could be a sign that your body needs a break.
3. Physical Symptoms
Stress can cause digestive problems and skin issues. You might experience indigestion, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), or changes in appetite. Stress can also worsen skin conditions like acne, eczema, and hives. Additionally, it can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to difficulty falling asleep or frequent awakenings.
4. Managing Stress Effectively
Ashley Fields, a mental health therapist, suggests daily check-ins to assess your stress levels and needs, according to New York Post. “We don’t always realise how much tension we’re holding in our bodies until we make it a point to intentionally observe what we’re feeling, and where,” she advises. This practice can help you make the necessary lifestyle adjustments.
Simple Stress-Relief Strategies
Combating stress doesn’t require drastic changes. Here are some simple strategies to help you manage stress:
Spend Time in Nature: A walk in the park can boost your mood by increasing levels of dopamine and endorphins.
Practice Deep Breathing: Deep breathing exercises can help calm your nervous system.
Stay Connected: Reach out to friends and family for support. Talking to loved ones can reduce feelings of isolation.
Engage in Physical Activity: Regular exercise can help manage stress and improve your overall health.
Take Breaks: Short breaks throughout the day can help reset your mind and reduce stress levels.