Dr Shraddha Sharma - Your Stress Can Trigger Heartburn And Acidity!

Several studies have shown that whenever a person is stressed or anxious, they tend to experience more severe symptoms as they become more sensitive to gastric acids. It has to be noted that under stressful or anxious situations, one does not produce more gastric acid but becomes sensitive to even small amounts of gastric acids resulting in symptoms. This occurs due to a lot of chemical changes happening in the brain, which in turn act on the pain receptors thus making the person more sensitive to pain.