“Nobody Wanted To See Me” Carol Burnett Recalls Appearing Before Elvis Presley On “The Ed Sullivan Show”

Recalling the memorable occasion when Presley performed while serving in the army, Burnett humorously revealed, "They put me on first. Nobody wanted to see me. It was Elvis. ‘Where the hell is Elvis?’ I bombed. Oh my god, it was terrible. It was awful." Despite the less-than-ideal timing of their performances, Burnett fondly remembered meeting the King of Rock and Roll and obtaining his autograph for her sister.