NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained

Popular streamers Noah "NoahJ456" and Leslie "Fuslie" have come under scrutiny following allegations of cheating. On August 8, 2024, YouTuber and Twitch streamer Lex "MrTLexify" released a 32-minute video titled "My Ex," in which he addressed grooming accusations against him.
At the 22-minute mark of the video, MrTLexify brought up NoahJ456's "scandalous behavior" in 2021, accusing the Call of Duty content creator of infidelity. MrTLexify shared details of a visit to Texas in September 2021, stating:
"I don't want to hear about a lack of trust where nothing bad happened when you did not listen to Noah's ex-wife, Martina, about Noah's scandalous behavior in 2021, which did not allow for a third ZHouse to happen. Noah invited all of us to Texas in September 2021 for a third ZHouse, yet nothing was ever filmed because Noah cheated on Martina in 2021 at EDC."
MrTLexify Accuses NoahJ456 Of Cheating On His Wife With YouTube Streamer Fuslie
Noah unexpectedly announced his split from Martina on Christmas Eve in 2022 without providing any explanation.
However, another streamer, Lex, who is currently facing allegations of abuse from his ex, Reagan McNulty (puresoftie), has decided to delve into the hidden secrets within their community.
In a video addressing grooming allegations against him, MrTLexify also accused NoahJ456 of infidelity with fellow streamer Fuslie at EDC (Electric Daisy Carnival) 2021.
MrTLexify said, "It boggles my mind that you would be supportive of a man who blatantly cheated on his wife for fun, yet would not share the same sentiment to me when I was obviously in an abusive relationship that I could not escape from."
The following text appeared in the YouTube video:
"Noah cheated on Martina with Fuslie at EDC in 2021, which is why there was never a 3rd ZHouse in Texas. Martina, I am sorry, I am the only one who decided to listen to you about 'not trusting Noah.' Enjoy the two houses you got from him after the divorce!"
Fuslie Addresses The Controversy In An Emotional Livestream, Issues Apology
On August 8, 2024, Fuslie hosted a 41-minute livestream to address the ongoing controversy. Five minutes into the broadcast, she opened up about the events of 2021 following her breakup with Edison Park:
"In 2021, Edison and I, we obviously broke up. Everybody knows this. If you don't know, I used to be engaged. I used to be in a relationship for, like, six years. We started dating a long time ago. Anyway, so Edison and I had a very rocky end of our relationship. I got cold feet. There was just a lot of stuff between the two of us that we just realized, like, we're not ready for this. And, we decided to end our engagement."
Fuslie revealed that before publicly announcing her breakup with Edison, she attended the 100 Thieves Creator Camp, where she met NoahJ456. Describing him as a "super friendly dude," Fuslie said:
"So, I got to know a guy there named NoahJ, and he's a YouTuber and stuff. He's with 100 Thieves. Super friendly dude. And I was like, 'Oh, this guy is awesome!' So I started to open up. I opened up to a couple of people about it. But he was one of the people that I started to tell, and I was like, 'Me and my ex-fiance, we just broke up and I'm going through a really hard time. I don't know how to deal with things.'"
Fuslie also shared that she and NoahJ456 continued to be in conversation after the 100 Thieves Creator Camp ended.
At the 22-minute mark of the livestream, Fuslie became emotional and urged fans not to idolize her, acknowledging that she has "made mistakes":
"I just want to share that I'm a human, who I hope you don't put on a pedestal... who makes mistakes because I'm an idiot. And don't be me and don't aspire to be me. And, don't need to forgive me... and any of that."
Moments later, Fuslie started crying and apologized:
"Sorry, that makes me so sad. Like, I'm sorry. At the end of the day, I'm just really sorry! I'm so sorry! I'm so, so sorry! I know I can just say that, but holy crap, I'm so sorry!"
The allegations quickly went viral, sparking a flood of reactions.
“Noah, you cheated on your ex wife and you’re Inviting Mini Ladd A CHILD PREDATOR to your House DJ Set. my f*cking childhood from you guys is all crushed seeing this,” one user reacted on X (formerly Twitter).
Social media users are rallying behind Lex, attacking his ex, Noah, and others involved over the claims.
Who Is NoahJ456?
NoahJ456 is an American YouTuber and video game commentator from Texas, born on October 17, 1994.
Advertisement
He began his career on February 10, 2010, by launching his channel and posting his first video. Noah primarily shares Call of Duty videos on his main channel and has another channel for reaction videos. He has over 5 million subscribers and billions of views.
In March 2018, he married his wife, Martina, but announced their separation four years later. It has now emerged that the divorce was precipitated by NoahJ456's infidelity with Fuslie during EDC in 2021.