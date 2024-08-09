NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained

"In 2021, Edison and I, we obviously broke up. Everybody knows this. If you don't know, I used to be engaged. I used to be in a relationship for, like, six years. We started dating a long time ago. Anyway, so Edison and I had a very rocky end of our relationship. I got cold feet. There was just a lot of stuff between the two of us that we just realized, like, we're not ready for this. And, we decided to end our engagement."