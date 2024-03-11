Indigenous American Oscar Nominee Scott George Overcomes Hurdles to Showcase Osage Tradition: Shine At Oscars 2024 With 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Performance

“None of our music is written down,” he shared. “It’s all held on to by memory. But one of the [Oscar] submission requirements was that it would be in a written form. And I just happen to know a person that took that on several years back as part of his education … And so he used that recorder that you got to take home in elementary school to find all the notes and write it all out. Within three to four days, he had it finished, and we got it submitted in time.”

In the category of Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song), George competed against Diane Warren with "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin’ Hot," Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt with "I’m Just Ken" from "Barbie," Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson with "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony," and Billie Eilish and Finneas with "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie."