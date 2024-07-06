United States

National Fried Chicken Day: Where To Get Best Fried Chicken Deals On July 6

It’s National Fried Chicken Day on Saturday and so America’s favorite fast food outlets are offering amazing mouthwatering deals. Check out the best deals here.

Representative image
It’s National Fried Chicken Day! One of the most beloved dish in the US, fried chicken, ranks just below hamburgers, french fries, and grilled cheese sandwiches in popularity. With 83% of Americans loving it, it’s no surprise that there’s a National Fried Chicken Day celebrated annually on July 6. This year, several fast-food chains and restaurants are offering irresistible deals to help you celebrate. Here are the top deals you can enjoy on National Fried Chicken Day:
BK Crispy Chicken
Burger King

Free Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Members of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program can enjoy a free Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich with a purchase of $5 or more on Saturday, July 6.

KFC

Get KFC gear, plus deals on Chicken Nuggets and Sandwiches

KFC has partnered with pop culture merchandise site BoxLunch to offer a new collection, including a KFC bucket crossbody bag and other themed items. For those craving chicken, KFC offers 50% off chicken sandwiches (excluding the Chicken Little Sandwich) through their website and app.

KFC crossbody bag
KFC Rewards program members can also get a free Taste of KFC 2-piece meal with any online purchase on July 6. There’s also a deal for a free 10-piece order of Saucy Nuggets with a $10 purchase and a 50-piece nugget order for $25.

Boneless wings
Popeyes

Free Boneless Wings

Popeyes Rewards members can get a free 6-piece order of boneless wings with a $10 purchase through July 14. The deal is valid on Popeyes.com or the Popeyes app, including delivery. The chain has also used social media bots to distribute codes for a free 6-piece order of Boneless Wings to those who voiced their opinions on the dish online.

Slider
Angry Chickz

$3 Sliders

California-based chain Angry Chickz is offering $3 sliders from From 11 am to 2 pm on July 6.

Fried chicken burger
Big Buns

$3 Off Chicken Sandwiches

The Northern Virginia chain is offering $3 off chicken sandwiches, including the Fricken Good Fried Chicken, BYOC, and Shirlington Hot Fried Chicken Sammies. 

Chicken sandwiches
Birdcall

$1 Original Chicken Sandwich

Birdcall is offering a $1 Original Chicken sandwich all day on July 6. Use the promo code “ChickenDay” in-store (limit one per guest).

Representative image
Bonchon

New Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

Bonchon is launching its new Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich on July 6, served on a brioche bun with coleslaw and fries. Choose from Soy Garlic, Spice, or Korean BBQ sauce.

Fried chicken burger
BurgerFi

Buy-One-Get-One-Free Fried Chicken Sandwich

BurgerFi offers a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Fried Chicken Sandwiches when you dine in on July 6. Available in Frank's RedHot Buffalo Wings Hot Sauce. You can also create your own Coca-Cola Freestyle Float with vanilla frozen yogurt.

Buffalo Collection
Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken

Buffalo Collection

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken introduces a new Buffalo Collection, including a Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Buffalo Mac and Cheese Bowl, and Buffalo Strips. Join the Lee's Famous Rewards program for a free drink and reward points.

Representative image
Jack in the Box

Free Chicken Sandwich

Current and new Jack Pack loyalty program members can get a free chicken sandwich with a $1 purchase. Choices include Jack’s Spicy Chicken, Homestyle Ranch Chicken Club, and Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

Chicken burger meals
Jollibee

Free Chickenjoy Fried Chicken

Jollibee is offering two free pieces of Chickenjoy fried chicken with every 10-piece bucket ordered online through July 10. Use the code NFCD2024 at checkout.

Chicken meal
Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Combo Deals

Krispy Krunchy Chicken celebrates with combo deals starting at $5.99, including the Cajun Chicken Sandwich, Three Tenders, or Three-Piece Bone-In Chicken order, each with potato wedges.

Campero nuggets meal
Pollo Campero

$5 App Credit

Pollo Campero offers a $5 credit for app users from July 5-7. The Fourth of July Bundle, available until July 7, includes 50 pieces of chicken, three sides, and 26 rolls or tortillas.

Representative image - null
The Most Expensive Burger Chain Revealed. See Who Leads the Price Race!

BY Outlook International Desk

