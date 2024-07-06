National Fried Chicken Day: Where To Get Best Fried Chicken Deals On July 6

It’s National Fried Chicken Day! One of the most beloved dish in the US, fried chicken, ranks just below hamburgers, french fries, and grilled cheese sandwiches in popularity. With 83% of Americans loving it, it’s no surprise that there’s a National Fried Chicken Day celebrated annually on July 6. This year, several fast-food chains and restaurants are offering irresistible deals to help you celebrate. Here are the top deals you can enjoy on National Fried Chicken Day: