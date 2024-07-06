National Fried Chicken Day: Where To Get Best Fried Chicken Deals On July 6

It’s National Fried Chicken Day! One of the most beloved dish in the US, fried chicken, ranks just below hamburgers, french fries, and grilled cheese sandwiches in popularity. With 83% of Americans loving it, it’s no surprise that there’s a National Fried Chicken Day celebrated annually on July 6. This year, several fast-food chains and restaurants are offering irresistible deals to help you celebrate. Here are the top deals you can enjoy on National Fried Chicken Day:
Burger King
Free Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Members of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program can enjoy a free Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich with a purchase of $5 or more on Saturday, July 6.
KFC
Get KFC gear, plus deals on Chicken Nuggets and Sandwiches
KFC has partnered with pop culture merchandise site BoxLunch to offer a new collection, including a KFC bucket crossbody bag and other themed items. For those craving chicken, KFC offers 50% off chicken sandwiches (excluding the Chicken Little Sandwich) through their website and app.
KFC Rewards program members can also get a free Taste of KFC 2-piece meal with any online purchase on July 6. There’s also a deal for a free 10-piece order of Saucy Nuggets with a $10 purchase and a 50-piece nugget order for $25.
Popeyes
Free Boneless Wings
Popeyes Rewards members can get a free 6-piece order of boneless wings with a $10 purchase through July 14. The deal is valid on Popeyes.com or the Popeyes app, including delivery. The chain has also used social media bots to distribute codes for a free 6-piece order of Boneless Wings to those who voiced their opinions on the dish online.
Angry Chickz
$3 Sliders
California-based chain Angry Chickz is offering $3 sliders from From 11 am to 2 pm on July 6.
Big Buns
$3 Off Chicken Sandwiches
The Northern Virginia chain is offering $3 off chicken sandwiches, including the Fricken Good Fried Chicken, BYOC, and Shirlington Hot Fried Chicken Sammies.
Birdcall
$1 Original Chicken Sandwich
Birdcall is offering a $1 Original Chicken sandwich all day on July 6. Use the promo code “ChickenDay” in-store (limit one per guest).
Bonchon
New Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
Bonchon is launching its new Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich on July 6, served on a brioche bun with coleslaw and fries. Choose from Soy Garlic, Spice, or Korean BBQ sauce.
BurgerFi
Buy-One-Get-One-Free Fried Chicken Sandwich
BurgerFi offers a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Fried Chicken Sandwiches when you dine in on July 6. Available in Frank's RedHot Buffalo Wings Hot Sauce. You can also create your own Coca-Cola Freestyle Float with vanilla frozen yogurt.
Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken
Buffalo Collection
Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken introduces a new Buffalo Collection, including a Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Buffalo Mac and Cheese Bowl, and Buffalo Strips. Join the Lee's Famous Rewards program for a free drink and reward points.
Jack in the Box
Free Chicken Sandwich
Current and new Jack Pack loyalty program members can get a free chicken sandwich with a $1 purchase. Choices include Jack’s Spicy Chicken, Homestyle Ranch Chicken Club, and Grilled Chicken Sandwich.
Jollibee
Free Chickenjoy Fried Chicken
Jollibee is offering two free pieces of Chickenjoy fried chicken with every 10-piece bucket ordered online through July 10. Use the code NFCD2024 at checkout.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken
Combo Deals
Krispy Krunchy Chicken celebrates with combo deals starting at $5.99, including the Cajun Chicken Sandwich, Three Tenders, or Three-Piece Bone-In Chicken order, each with potato wedges.
Pollo Campero
$5 App Credit
Pollo Campero offers a $5 credit for app users from July 5-7. The Fourth of July Bundle, available until July 7, includes 50 pieces of chicken, three sides, and 26 rolls or tortillas.