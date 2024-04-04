For National Burrito Day, Taco Bell is offering a BOGO deal in their app: buy one burrito and get a second one of equal or lesser value for 50% off (limit one per user). This deal extends to the Cantina Chicken Burrito, featured in Taco Bell's newly launched Cantina Chicken Menu, prepared with slow-roasted, spiced, and shredded chicken.

On Thursday, April 4th, several delivery services are offering deals on Taco Bell orders: