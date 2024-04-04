Chipotle may have kicked off the National Burrito Day celebration early, but numerous other restaurants are offering deals on Thursday, April 4th.
This concocted holiday falls on the first Thursday of April and typically entails burrito enthusiasts being able to enjoy specials and promotions at various Mexican food chains.
Why is a Burrito called a Burrito?
The term burrito, which translates to "little donkey," likely originated from the blending of Mexican and European cuisines following the Spanish conquest in the 16th century. Jeffrey Pilcher, a professor of food history at the University of Toronto, delves into this in his book "Planet Taco: A Global History of Mexican Food."
Street vendors selling burritos from baskets carried by burros (donkeys), along with the cylindrical shape resembling a burro's bedroll, likely contributed to the name "burrito."
Regardless of their origins, burritos are delicious. We've compiled numerous deals on meals wrapped in tortillas.
1. Chipotle Burrito Vault For National Burrito Day
To celebrate National Burrito Day, Chipotle had introduced a new interactive game called Burrito Vault. Here's how it worked: Starting at 12 p.m. PT on April 2 and 3, visit unlockburritoday.com.
If you're among the first 50,000 players to correctly guess the Chipotle order each day and unlock the Burrito Vault, you'll receive a BOGO code (redeemable on April 4) and be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win free burritos for a year. There are four opportunities to win each day.
Additionally, Chipotle is providing rewards members with $0 delivery on April 4 using the code DELIVER online and in the app at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada. This offer requires a minimum $10 order and a maximum $200 order and is not applicable to catering, Burritos by the Box orders, or third-party delivery services.
2. Taco Bell's BOGO 50% off deal for National Burrito Day
For National Burrito Day, Taco Bell is offering a BOGO deal in their app: buy one burrito and get a second one of equal or lesser value for 50% off (limit one per user). This deal extends to the Cantina Chicken Burrito, featured in Taco Bell's newly launched Cantina Chicken Menu, prepared with slow-roasted, spiced, and shredded chicken.
On Thursday, April 4th, several delivery services are offering deals on Taco Bell orders:
DoorDash: Receive $5 off your order of $20 or more when you buy a burrito.
Grubhub: Get a free burrito with a purchase of $22 or more.
Uber Eats: Purchase one Beefy 5-Layer Burrito and receive a second one of equal or lesser value for free.
3. Baja Fresh BOGO National Burrito Day Deal
Baja Fresh is offering a BOGO burrito deal for National Burrito Day. Simply become a member of the Club Baja Rewards loyalty program and order online at bajafresh.com using the code BURRITO2024 to enjoy this limited-time offer of buy one, get one free burritos.
4. Bubbakoo's: BOGO deal on National Burrito Day
Bubbakoo's Burritos, a Mexican-fusion restaurant with over 100 locations across 15 states, is offering a buy-one-get-one-free burrito deal for National Burrito Day on April 4th. To take advantage of this offer, you need to be a member of the restaurant's Green Room loyalty program. After purchasing a regular-priced burrito, your account will receive a deal to redeem for a free burrito at a later date.
5. Dog Haus: BOGO deal for National Burrito Day
For National Burrito Day, Dog Haus is offering a BOGO deal: buy one burrito and get one free on Thursday, April 4th, when you order through the Haus Rewards app. To avail of this offer, you must be a registered user to receive the BOGO coupon in the app.
6. El Pollo Loco Free burritos Deal
El Pollo Loco, headquartered in California and boasting over 495 restaurants across Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, kicked off its National Burrito Day celebration on Monday.
For National Burrito Day from April 1 to 4, El Pollo Loco offered different deals
April 1: Enjoy $0 delivery fee on all app or online orders. This offer cannot be combined with other deals or used for third-party delivery.
April 2: Receive a $10 bonus card for every $50 eGift card purchased online, redeemable by May 2, 2024.
April 3: El Pollo Loco's Instagram page will release codes for free burritos or discounts on burrito purchases valid only for this day.
April 4: Rewards members will receive a buy one, get one free burrito offer (of equal or lesser value, excluding combos) valid only on this day.
7. Farmer Boys has $5 Breakfast Burritos
Kick off your National Burrito Day celebration at Farmer Boys restaurants, which have over 100 locations in California, Arizona, and Nevada. Enjoy a $5 Breakfast Burrito (usually priced at $10-$11) from the time the restaurant opens until 11 a.m. on Thursday. This offer allows for two burritos per customer.
8. Freebirds' National Burrito Day $6 meal deal
For National Burrito Day, Freebirds World Burrito, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is offering a $6 meal deal. This includes all Freebird-sized burritos, bowls, and salads, including their limited-time Texas Smoked Brisket dishes. Additionally, customers can upgrade their order to Monster size for an additional $3.
9. Fuzzy's Taco Shop: BOGO National Burrito Day Deal (Buy one today, and one later)
Fuzzy's Taco Shop, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is offering a buy-one-get-one-free burrito deal on National Burrito Day, Thursday, for members of its Fuzzy's Rewards loyalty program. Purchase a burrito on April 4th, and you'll receive a reward for a free burrito redeemable from April 5th to April 30th with any $5 purchase. This offer is valid for dine-in, to-go, and online ordering, but not applicable to third-party delivery orders.
10. Moe's BOGO deal and Burrito giveaway
On National Burrito Day, April 4th, Moe's Southwest Grill is offering a buy-one-get-one-free burrito or bowl deal. This promotion is available for orders placed online, in-store, or through the Moe’s Rewards App at participating locations nationwide. Please note that this offer cannot be combined with other offers or rewards and is not valid for third-party delivery. Additionally, a service fee applies to online and in-app orders.
Moe's will also be giving away free burritos to 100 winners every week for 52 weeks. To participate, simply check in on your Moe Rewards account by scanning to earn or redeem, placing an order in the app, or scanning a receipt starting at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday. You can also enter the giveaway on Instagram and Facebook.
For rewards members: "Check in" with your rewards account by placing an order through the app or scanning a receipt.
For other customers: Participate by commenting and tagging a friend on the restaurant's National Burrito Day post on Instagram or Facebook.
11. Pancheros Mexican Grill burrito giveaway
Pancheros Mexican Grill, a fast-casual chain based in Iowa with over 70 locations in 13 states, is giving away 10,000 free burritos on National Burrito Day. On Thursday, Pancheros will share a unique code on its Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. The first 10,000 fans to enter the code into the Pancheros app will receive the reward. Make sure to download the app and create a Burritos with Benefits account before the giveaway to qualify for the reward.
12. QDOBA free burrito on National Burrito Day
On National Burrito Day, April 4th, QDOBA is offering a free burrito with the purchase of an entrée and drink for members of the QDOBA Rewards loyalty program. This deal can be redeemed in-restaurant, online, or through the QDOBA app.
13. Sheetz $2 off deal on National Burrito Day
On National Burrito Day, from Thursday, April 4th through Saturday, April 6th, Sheetz restaurant and convenience stores are offering $2 off made-to-order burritos. Simply download the Sheetz app and locate the deal under the OFFERZ tab to enjoy this discount. (Sheetz made-to-order burritos start at $6.69.)
14. Rubio's Coastal Grill $8.99 burrito deal
Rubio's Coastal Grill, based in San Diego, is offering all of their burritos, including the Puerto Nuevo Burrito with Langostino Lobster, for $8.99 on National Burrito Day. Simply order through the Rubio’s app and apply coupon code BURRITO at checkout, or scan the QR code in restaurants to enjoy this deal.
15. Tocaya National Burrito Day deal
For National Burrito Day, Tocaya Modern Mexican, with 15 locations in California and Arizona, is offering a special deal for email subscribers. With the purchase of one of their signature burritos, which range from breakfast burritos to the Burrito Mexicano, subscribers will receive free chips and guacamole. To take advantage of this offer, subscribe to the email list at the bottom of the Tocaya website.
16. Wahoo's discount on Citrus Slaw, Outer Reef burritos
Meanwhile, Wahoo's, founded in Southern California, is discounting its Citrus Slaw and Outer Reef burritos to $10.95 (typically $12-$13) starting on National Burrito Day and running through April 8th.
Outer Reef: Crafted with your favorite protein, cheese, lettuce, rice, beans, and green sauce.
Citrus Slaw: Prepared with your chosen protein, cheese, citrus slaw, roasted tomato salsa, rice, and beans.
17. Taco John's New Taco Pizza and $2 off burrito deal
Taco John’s is providing a $2 discount on any Meat and Potato Burrito Combo for members of their Bigger Bolder Rewards loyalty program on National Burrito Day, April 4th. To take advantage of this offer, download the app and sign up for Bigger Bolder Rewards by Wednesday, April 3rd.
For those who prefer something different, Taco John's is introducing the new limited-time Taco Pizza. This 10-inch, eight-slice corn and wheat flour-crusted pizza is served in a signature pizza box and is available in-store or in the drive-thru for $9.99.
The Cheyenne, Wyoming-based chain, with nearly 400 restaurants in 23 states, describes its Taco Pizza as featuring seven layers of toppings, including refried beans, beef, a four-cheese blend, Fiesta sauce, tortilla chips, and, after baking, lettuce and diced tomatoes.
Throughout April, Bigger Bolder Rewards members can enjoy "Taco Pizza Thursday" specials, starting on April 4th and continuing through April 25th. Simply use the promo code TACOPIZZA in the app to receive $2 off one Taco Pizza on these Thursdays.
18. On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina National Burritos Day Offer
On April 4th, customers at On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina can enjoy $5 off the Big Bordurrito (available with fajita chicken or steak), as well as Classic Burritos or Chimichangas. This offer is valid at participating locations for in-restaurant dining, online orders, or to-go orders using the code 5OFFBURRITO.
19. Pokeworks Offer For National Burritos Day
On April 4th, customers at Pokeworks can enjoy $2 off a regular or large "Poke Your Way" burrito at participating locations.