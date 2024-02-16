National Archives’ Galleries Closed For Public After Protesters Dump Red Powder On Constitution

The National Archives' rotunda and galleries were temporarily closed on Wednesday afternoon following an incident where two protesters dumped red powder on the encasement protecting the U.S. Constitution.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., two individuals poured red powder on themselves and the encased Constitution inside the Archives' rotunda. The action prompted a response from the D.C. police, who subsequently arrested the protesters for destruction of federal property. Fortunately, there was no damage reported to the Constitution.

A video posted on social media captured the moment, showing the two men covered in red powder standing in front of the Constitution. One of them can be heard saying, "We all deserve clean air, water, food, and a livable climate."

This incident comes amidst a trend of climate activists targeting works of art and landmarks to draw attention to environmental issues. Just the day before, two climate activists affixed images of recent flood damage in the Tuscany region onto the protective glass of Botticelli’s masterpiece “The Birth of Venus” at Florence’s Uffizi Gallery.