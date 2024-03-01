United States

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Romantic Underwater Proposal Details From Fiance Jake Bongiovi On 'The Tonight Show'

Millie Bobby Brown recently shared the enchanting details of her underwater proposal from fiancé Jake Bongiovi on 'The Tonight Show,' revealing a romantic gesture that took place 'many meters down' in the ocean depths.

Saihaj Kaur Madan
March 1, 2024
Millie Bobby Brown on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Photo: Getty Images
During her appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Millie Bobby Brown shared the romantic moment when her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, proposed to her "many meters down" in the ocean.

Brown revealed to Fallon that she and her fiancé share a passion for diving.

"We love diving. We got our diving licenses together," Brown told Fallon.

"One day, we were on vacation and he (Bongiovi) was like, Mill, you got to be awake at 8 a.m. We are going on a dive," Brown continued.

The actress, who is 20 years old, recounted how they ventured to the location and descended "many meters down," where Bongiovi presented her with a shell containing a ring.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are all set to marry - null
Millie Bobby Brown in preparations for her wedding with this star

BY Outlook International Desk

With their oxygen masks on, Bongiovi placed the ring on Brown's finger as they were unable to speak. Later, while showing off the ring, it slipped off and "plummet" towards the ocean floor.

"It was like a cinematic movie. Jake threw himself into the water," Brown said. "Like, so deep the diving instructor was like 'you can't do that, your ears, literally your brain will explode.' He throws himself, and does a cinematic grab, opens, and he saved the ring."

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Photo: Getty Images
"I truly feel it is a reflection of who he is and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back and if anyone drops the ball we got it," Brown added.

But the tale doesn't conclude there. Following Bongiovi's daring rescue, they swam back to the ocean's surface, where Bongiovi revealed that the ring he used for the underwater proposal was one he had to purchase because Brown's mother forbade him from taking her ring down into the depths.

"My mom was like 'Absolutely not Jake, you're not taking my ring down there. You'll drop it,'" Brown said. "She was right."

Once they returned to the boat, Bongiovi presented Brown with her mother's ring, which she now wears.

"He was like, 'This is your mom's ring and I got it from your parents.' It was very magical," Brown said.

'Damsel' Poster - Instagram
'Damsel' Poster: Millie Bobby Brown Is Stepping Into The Warrior Era In This Dark Fantasy Netflix Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Earlier this year, Bongiovi commemorated Brown's birthday on Instagram, expressing excitement for the "big year ahead."

The engagement between the son of the legendary rocker Bon Jovi and Brown was announced in April 2023, with their relationship believed to have commenced in 2021.

Brown is set to star in the upcoming Netflix film "Damsel," scheduled for release on March 8th on the streaming platform.

