United States

Is This Really The 'First Portrait Of William Shakespeare'? Window Cleaner’s $264 Million Claim Sparks Debate

A British window cleaner claims to have discovered the first portrait of William Shakespeare which is worth over $264 million.

Steven Wadlow with William Shakespeares first portrait.
Steven Wadlow with William Shakespeare's portrait. Photo: X
info_icon

A British window cleaner has made headlines with his extraordinary claim of discovering what he believes to be the first portrait of William Shakespeare created during the playwright’s lifetime. Steven Wadlow, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, claims that this painting could be worth more than $264 million.
null - null
NYC's Best Galleries For Every Art Lover

BY Outlook International Desk

According to The UK Sun, the painting in question was acquired by Wadlow’s father, Peter, an antique dealer, from an Oxfordshire estate in the 1960s. Recent analysis and X-rays by art experts suggest that the artwork dates back to around 1595, when Shakespeare was approximately 31 years old. This timeline aligns with the period when the playwright was actively working.

William Shakespeare, Cobbe Portrait
Cobbe Portrait Photo: X
info_icon

The portrait bears a striking resemblance to the only authenticated image of Shakespeare, known as the Cobbe portrait, which dates to around 1612 and is currently housed at Hatchlands Park in Surrey. However, historians have yet to officially verify the authenticity of Wadlow’s painting.

Wadlow, 58, feels that his claims are being dismissed because of his working-class background. “Because I’m a working-class tradesperson, the people who have been studying this for years don’t want to accept that this discovery could come from someone like me,” Wadlow told The Sun.

Steven Wadlow with William Shakespeares portrait.
Steven Wadlow with William Shakespeare's portraits. Photo: X
info_icon

Wadlow’s investigation into the painting began in 2012, following a moment of serendipity. While watching a Shakespeare documentary, Peter Wadlow remarked on a resemblance between the portrait and the figure on the screen. This comment sparked Steven Wadlow’s quest to validate the painting, which had been displayed in his father's living room for decades.

Despite investing thousands of pounds in research and authentication efforts, Wadlow has yet to achieve formal recognition of the painting’s value. Now, he keeps the portrait securely stored and remains skeptical about ever resolving the mystery surrounding its authenticity. Nevertheless, he remains hopeful that the artwork will eventually receive the attention it deserves.

Jeff Bezos and Gulfstream G700 - X
Jeff Bezos Will Now Fly At The Speed Of Sound!

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: BAN Nearing Historic Win After Bowling PAK Out For 146 Runs
  2. Netherlands Vs United States Live Streaming, T20I Tri-Series 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. IND-A-W Vs AUS-A-W Unofficial Test: India A Outclassed By Australia A In 45-Run Defeat - Match Report
  4. Updated WTC Points Table: England Overtake Sri Lanka For Fourth Spot; India Still On Top
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis' Ton In Vain As Hosts Wrap Up Five-Wicket Win - In Pics
Football News
  1. Lyon Owner John Textor Denies Setting 100-Million-Euro Target For Transfers
  2. La Liga: Yamal, Lewandowski Goals Power Barcelona's 2-1 Win Over Athletic Bilbao - In Pics
  3. Borussia Dortmund Fans Protest Sponsorship Deal With German Arms Manufacturer Rheinmetall
  4. Brighton 2-1 Manchester United: Pedro Strikes Late To Extend Brighton's Perfect Start - In Pics
  5. Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Haaland's Triple Blow Too Much To Handle For Newcomers - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  2. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
  3. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Twists Right Ankle In Training But Not Worried About Injury
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  5. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: 3 Minor Madrasa Students Allegedly Kill 5-Year-Old In Dayalpur; Arrested
  2. Congress Takes Dig At Centre’s Unified Pension Scheme: 'U' In UPS Stands For Modi Govt's U-Turns
  3. PM Modi Urges Youth From Non-Political Backgrounds To Enter Politics In Mann Ki Baat Episode
  4. 'Those Who Commit Sins...': PM Modi Vows Stricter Punishment For Crimes Against Women
  5. Why Are Heart Attacks Rising Among Younger Generation?| Causes And Prevention
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Is This Really The 'First Portrait Of William Shakespeare'? Window Cleaner’s $264 Million Claim Sparks Debate
  2. Ben Affleck Spotted With Kick Kennedy After Jennifer Lopez Divorce
  3. Are Mobile Phones Causing Viral “Phone Pinky” Syndrome? | Here’s What Experts Say
  4. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
  5. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
World News
  1. Middle East LIVE: Israel Declares State Of Emergency; Hezbollah's Nasrallah Set To Deliver Televised Address
  2. Is This Really The 'First Portrait Of William Shakespeare'? Window Cleaner’s $264 Million Claim Sparks Debate
  3. Ben Affleck Spotted With Kick Kennedy After Jennifer Lopez Divorce
  4. Are Mobile Phones Causing Viral “Phone Pinky” Syndrome? | Here’s What Experts Say
  5. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
Latest Stories
  1. Assam: CM Sarma Says 2 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Were Arrested, Sent Back From Badarpur Railway Stn
  2. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
  3. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  6. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know
  8. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed