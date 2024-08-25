Is This Really The 'First Portrait Of William Shakespeare'? Window Cleaner’s $264 Million Claim Sparks Debate

A British window cleaner has made headlines with his extraordinary claim of discovering what he believes to be the first portrait of William Shakespeare created during the playwright’s lifetime. Steven Wadlow, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, claims that this painting could be worth more than $264 million.
According to The UK Sun, the painting in question was acquired by Wadlow’s father, Peter, an antique dealer, from an Oxfordshire estate in the 1960s. Recent analysis and X-rays by art experts suggest that the artwork dates back to around 1595, when Shakespeare was approximately 31 years old. This timeline aligns with the period when the playwright was actively working.
The portrait bears a striking resemblance to the only authenticated image of Shakespeare, known as the Cobbe portrait, which dates to around 1612 and is currently housed at Hatchlands Park in Surrey. However, historians have yet to officially verify the authenticity of Wadlow’s painting.
Wadlow, 58, feels that his claims are being dismissed because of his working-class background. “Because I’m a working-class tradesperson, the people who have been studying this for years don’t want to accept that this discovery could come from someone like me,” Wadlow told The Sun.
Wadlow’s investigation into the painting began in 2012, following a moment of serendipity. While watching a Shakespeare documentary, Peter Wadlow remarked on a resemblance between the portrait and the figure on the screen. This comment sparked Steven Wadlow’s quest to validate the painting, which had been displayed in his father's living room for decades.
Despite investing thousands of pounds in research and authentication efforts, Wadlow has yet to achieve formal recognition of the painting’s value. Now, he keeps the portrait securely stored and remains skeptical about ever resolving the mystery surrounding its authenticity. Nevertheless, he remains hopeful that the artwork will eventually receive the attention it deserves.