Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe

In the comics, Von Doom is disfigured by an explosion from one of his inventions, leading him to don a mask and suit of armor. He eventually becomes the ruler of Latveria and pursues global domination, driven by a desire for power and recognition. According to Marvel.com, "Whether he's using time travel, making deals with demons, or even teaming with his enemies to fight a common foe, Doom's endgame is to be the one in charge." He also has a mastery of magical spells.