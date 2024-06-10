United States

Harry Styles' Hometown Welcomes Global Fans With Open Arms On New Village Tour

Holmes Chapel, once a quiet English village, has transformed into a global destination thanks to native son Harry Styles. A new walking tour, "Harry’s Home Village Tour," guides fans through his hometown's landmarks.

Harry Styles
info_icon

Holmes Chapel was a quiet village nestled in the English countryside. With its quaint train station, local shops, and historic landmarks like the Twemlow Viaduct, it was a typical northern English village. However, everything changed when a local teenager named Harry Styles auditioned for "The X Factor" in London.

Fast forward to today, and Holmes Chapel has become a pilgrimage site for fans of the pop sensation. Featured in the 2013 One Direction documentary "This Is Us," the village has seen a surge in international visitors, eager to explore the places where Styles spent his formative years.

The Twemlow Viaduct, where Styles had his first kiss and left his mark in chalk, has become a prime attraction. However, with an estimated 5,000 fans visiting the village annually, concerns about road safety have arisen.

Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway in 'The Idea of You' - YouTube
Anne Hathaway Refutes Rumours Of 'The Idea Of You' Being Based On Harry Styles: No, Everyone Needs To Chill

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

To address these concerns, the Holmes Chapel Partnership community group has launched Harry’s Home Village Tour. This leisurely stroll takes visitors on a 2.5-to-three-hour journey to Harry's hotspots, guided by experts in local history and Harry lore.

One such guide, Jill Booth, fondly recalls her interactions with Styles, including the time he helped rescue a baby mole from her home. With 150 applicants vying for guide roles, the selection process included quizzes on both Styles and the village's history.

Starting at Holmes Chapel train station, the tour takes participants through various landmarks, including W. Mandeville bakery, where Styles once worked part-time. Graham Blake, the station master, welcomes fans from around the world, relishing his role in connecting with them.

Throughout the village, Harry Styles-themed memorabilia adorns shop windows, showcasing the village's newfound fame. However, amidst the excitement, safety remains a priority, with tour routes designed to avoid busy roads.

At the Twemlow Viaduct, visitors write messages on slate hearts, a gesture of admiration for the pop icon. Despite the influx of tourists, locals express appreciation for the messages of love left by fans.

While the tour awaits an official endorsement from Styles himself, it has already garnered attention for its wholesome experience. Priced at £20 ($25), the tour includes discounts to local businesses, fostering community engagement. Also, only 16 people can go on a tour at a time. Check here for the tickets.

Each tour starts at the train station, goes around the houses (literally), then heads into the nearby fields towards the Twemlow Viaduct before ending back in the town centre. It'll take about 2.5–3 hours in total, and you'll need to be able to walk on bumpy ground and step over countryside fences. These tours happen every Saturday until September, so you have plenty of time to plan your visit.

Harry Styles, Taylor Russell - Instagram
Harry Styles And Taylor Russell Have Reportedly Called It Quits After A Year Of Dating, Here's Why

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Ashwini Vashnav Retains Railways, IT Ministries, Gets Information And Broadcasting Ministry Too
  2. Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Here Is What TDP, JD(U) And Other BJP Allies Got
  3. Modi 3.0 Govt Highlights | June 10: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  4. Manipur Issue Should Be Discussed On Priority: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
  5. Bangladesh PM Hasina Meets Congress Leaders Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Chris Colfer Recalls Being Told Not To Reveal His Gay Identity Ahead Of 'Glee' Premiere
  2. I Get My Validation From The Audience: Kartik Aaryan
  3. Assam Police's Documentary On Extremism To Be Screened At Mumbai Film Fest
  4. 'Bad Cop' Role Let Saurabh Sachdeva Explore Different Skills As An Actor
  5. Dhanush's 50th Film ‘Raayan’ To Hit The Screens On July 26
Sports News
  1. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Hridoy, Mahmudullah Sense Something Special
  2. Emma Raducanu Looking To 'Cherish' Return From Injury At Nottingham Open
  3. Jannik Sinner Relishing 'New Chapter' As World Number One
  4. Alcaraz To Mark French Open Triumph With Eiffel Tower Tattoo
  5. Today's Sports News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India
World News
  1. Ukraine Peace Summit: 90 Countries To Attend Swiss-Hosted Event
  2. Megan Boni's 'Looking For A Man In Finance' Is Not Just A Joke Anymore. It's A Trend!
  3. High PFAS Levels Found in Drinking Water Across These Five States
  4. “She Was Struggling With A Drug Problem” Jon Cryer Recalls Demi Moore's Hidden Struggles During Their Brief Romance In 1980s
  5. New York City Will Rename Christopher Street-Sheridan Square Subway Station To Honor Stonewall Riots
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt Highlights | June 10: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time