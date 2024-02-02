Groundhog Day 2024: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts An Early Spring

This tradition traces its origins to an ancient ritual that German immigrants, who had established themselves in what is now Pennsylvania, brought to America. The inaugural official observance of Groundhog Day took place in 1886, as documented by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

Groundhog Day, made famous by the iconic 1993 movie with Bill Murray of the same name, attracts visitors from across the globe, despite the somewhat unreliable predictive record of the groundhog.