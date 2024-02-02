Rising Seas, Frequent Storms Are Battering California’s Piers, Threatening The Iconic Landmarks

California's iconic piers, a staple of the Pacific coast since the Gold Rush, are facing unprecedented threats from storms, rising seas, and colossal waves. Over the past two years, at least six public piers have been forced to close due to extensive storm damage, with repair costs soaring into the millions.

Among the casualties is the 1857-built Capitola pier, a beloved spot in northern California, and the Ocean Beach pier in San Diego, known for its panoramic views of surfers navigating the waves. The looming El Niño is expected to bring more storms, potentially causing further harm to these coastal landmarks.

City engineers are now considering redesigning piers to withstand larger waves and rising sea levels. Some may need relocation or removal, as rebuilding in the same vulnerable locations may not be feasible. Mike Beck, director of the Center for Coastal Climate Resilience at the University of California, Santa Cruz, emphasizes the necessity of rethinking design and placement.

Despite historical repairs for various issues, officials note that piers are now deteriorating at an alarming rate. Waves reaching over 20 feet in late December battered the Capitola Wharf, only months after repairs from a previous storm. The Ocean Beach pier in San Diego has been repeatedly damaged since 2019, prompting the exploration of replacement options.

Communities are grappling with the financial burden of reinforcing piers with taller and stronger pilings, which could alter their historic appearance. Preservation efforts clash with tough conversations about affordability and the changing climate's impact on these cherished structures.

The oldest piers in California played vital roles in the past, serving steamships and supporting settlements before railways reached the coast. Today, they serve as nostalgic havens for families, fishers, and tourists seeking a connection with the ocean.

Rising sea levels, attributed to global warming, are exacerbating the wave impact along California's coast, with some of the highest tides recorded. During a visit to Capitola, President Joe Biden acknowledged the challenges posed by global warming on rebuilding efforts.

Cities are adapting their approaches to pier projects, taking climate change into account. Capitola's $8 million pier project, set for completion this fall, includes widening the structure and installing pilings that can be raised as sea levels rise.

While acknowledging the changing weather patterns, residents like Inge Jechart express optimism about preserving these iconic piers, highlighting their role in fostering community bonds and providing a unique connection to the ocean.