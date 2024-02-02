International

In Photos: California Storms

The first of two back-to-back atmospheric rivers drenched California on Thursday, flooding roads and toppling trees while triggering statewide storm preparations and calls for people to get ready for powerful downpours, heavy snow and damaging winds.

February 2, 2024

| Photo: Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP

Mandy Garrett and Joe Garnett remove items from the flooded Devynn's Garden on Marina Drive, just south of Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach, California.

California Storms | Photo: Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP

A worker at Sugar Bella sweeps flood waters out the front door on Marina Drive, just south of Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach, California.

California Storms | Photo: AP/Nic Coury

A man walks along Rio Del Mar beach near a sign damaged in recent storms in Aptos, California. The first of two back-to-back atmospheric rivers drenched California on Thursday, flooding roads and toppling trees while triggering statewide storm preparations and calls for people to get ready for powerful downpours, heavy snow and damaging winds.

California Storms | Photo: AP/Eric Thayer

The roof of a submerged car is visible on a flooded street under a railroad bridge in Long Beach, California. Heavy rain flooded roadways and much-needed snow piled up in the mountains on Thursday as the first of back-to-back atmospheric rivers pummeled California.

California Storms | Photo: Samantha Lindberg/Mammoth Mountain Ski Area via AP

In this photo provided by the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, cars and buildings are covered in snow in Mammoth Lakes, California.

California Storms | Photo: Samantha Lindberg/Mammoth Mountain Ski Area via AP

In this photo provided by the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, a snow plow clears a road in Mammoth Lakes, California.

California Storms | Photo: AP/Eric Thayer

Cars are submerged on a flooded street under a railroad bridge in Long Beach, California.

