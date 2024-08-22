United States

From Stevie Wonder To John Legend: Who Took The Stage On Night 3 Of The DNC

Night 3 of the 2024 DNC dazzled with performances by Maren Morris, Stevie Wonder, and John Legend. Their powerful music and messages electrified the audience at Chicago’s United Center.

John Legend at DNC 2024 Photo: X
The third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago was a dazzling mix of political passion and musical brilliance. As the event continued to draw attention, major figures from the political and music worlds took to the stage, captivating the audience at the United Center arena.

Former President Bill Clinton, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and 2024 Vice President candidate Tim Walz delivered impassioned speeches that set the tone for the evening. But it was the musical performances that truly electrified the crowd, turning the convention into a celebration of freedom, unity, and hope.

The night kicked off with Jess Davis, the 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, delivering a heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem. Her performance set the stage for what was to come, as Maren Morris followed with her powerful 2020 single "Better Than We Found It." The song’s lyrics resonated deeply with the audience, especially given Morris's recent stance against the divisive culture within country music.

Stevie Wonder, a legend in his own right, took the stage with a performance that was nothing short of presidential. His rendition of the 1972 classic "Higher Ground" was not only musically impressive but also a call for courage in the face of the country’s challenges. Wonder’s message of unity and perseverance struck a chord with everyone in attendance, as he seamlessly transitioned from his speech to a soulful performance that had the audience swaying and singing along.

The night reached its peak with a high-energy performance by John Legend, who, alongside the queen of percussion Sheila E., delivered a rousing rendition of Prince’s iconic 1984 anthem "Let’s Go Crazy." The performance was capped off by an electrifying guitar solo from Ari O’Neal, leaving the crowd buzzing with excitement.

Both John Legend and Stevie Wonder have long been supporters of the Democratic Party, using their music to inspire and rally voters. Their performances at this convention were a testament to their ongoing commitment to the values of unity and progress. Maren Morris, too, showed her dedication to these ideals, standing up for what she believes in both on and off the stage.

