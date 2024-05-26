ESA Telescope Captures Massive Cradle Of Stars 1,300 Light Years Away

The Euclid telescope was launched last year from Florida and since then it has been capturing these images as part of its preparatory phase. However, its primary mission is surveying the dark universe. Positioned 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth, Euclid is set to observe billions of galaxies over the next several years, covering more than one-third of the sky. Through Euclid, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of dark energy and dark matter, which constitute the majority of the universe by analyzing the shape and size of these galaxies.