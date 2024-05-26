United States

ESA Telescope Captures Massive Cradle Of Stars 1,300 Light Years Away

The European Space Agency (ESA) has released new images from the Euclid observatory, revealing a massive cradle of baby stars.

AP
Euclid's new image of star forming region Messier 78. Photo: AP
info_icon

A massive cradle of baby stars has been observed by a European space telescope.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has released new images from the Euclid observatory, showcasing a massive cradle of baby stars. Released on Thursday, these latest images add to the observatory’s amazing celestial collection.

“Euclid is at the very beginning of its exciting journey to map the structure of the universe,” ESA’s Director General, Josef Aschbacher said.

The Euclid telescope was launched last year from Florida and since then it has been capturing these images as part of its preparatory phase. However, its primary mission is surveying the dark universe. Positioned 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth, Euclid is set to observe billions of galaxies over the next several years, covering more than one-third of the sky. Through Euclid, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of dark energy and dark matter, which constitute the majority of the universe by analyzing the shape and size of these galaxies.

Among the newly released images is a striking depiction of Messier 78, an enormous cradle of baby stars located approximately 1,300 light-years away. Using its infrared camera, Euclid penetrated the dust surrounding this region, unveiling new areas of star formation. A light-year, equivalent to 5.8 trillion miles, highlights the vast distances Euclid's observations encompass.

Manhattanhenge - Pinterest
Manhattanhenge Returns To NYC, Check Out When And Where To Witness This Golden Delight!

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. LIVE Cyclone Remal: Landfall Process Begins Over Coastal Areas In West Bengal; Over 1 Lakh People Evacuated
  2. How Cyclone 'Remal' Got Its Name
  3. Swati Maliwal Alleges Rape And Death Threats, Accuses YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Of Making 'One-sided' Video
  4. Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport Wears Deserted Look As Cyclone Forces Flight Suspensions
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 26: PM Modi’s ‘Jihadis Supporting’ INDIA-bloc Claim, Cyclone Remal In Bengal, Hamas’ Missile Attack On Israel
Entertainment News
  1. ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ Trailer Review: Celine Dion Breaking Down In Tears Makes You Feel The Pain Of Stiff Person Syndrome
  2. Grateful To Have 'Munjya' In My Filmography: Sharvari Wagh
  3. Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Anasuya Sengupta For Bagging Best Actress Award At Cannes
  4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Payal Kapadia And Team On Historic Cannes Win
  5. Mouni Roy Enjoys Beach Time And Shares Pictures From Her Vacation
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Full Season-Wise List Of Winners, Captains And Runners-Up
  2. Sports News Updates: Home Curse Broken - Charles Leclerc Wins Monaco Grand Prix
  3. IPL 2024, Final Reactions: Who Said What After Kolkata Knight Riders' First Title In A Decade
  4. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim Title After 10-Year Wait (114/2 In 10.3 Overs)
  5. Abhinash Jamwal, Nishant Dev Progress In Olympic Qualifiers
World News
  1. ESA Telescope Captures Massive Cradle Of Stars 1,300 Light Years Away
  2. UK: Rishi Sunak Promises Mandatory National Service For 18-Year-Olds If Elected
  3. New York City Hotel Prices Reach Record High Amid Migrant Crisis And Travel Resurgence: What Travelers Need To Know
  4. Turbulence On Qatar Airways Flight Leaves 12 Injured
  5. Aid Trucks Begin Entering Gaza Under Agreement With Egypt To Bypass Rafah
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest