Emily Blunt and 'Devil Wears Prada' Cast Close The Door On Sequel Plans

Emily Blunt and the rest of the cast from The Devil Wears Prada are ready to wrap up their time at Runway magazine.

In an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Emily Blunt, who played the character Emily in the film, expressed that there hasn't been much momentum towards creating a sequel to the beloved 2006 movie.

The 40-year-old Oppenheimer star mentioned that the cast is content without a sequel, stating, "Sometimes things should be treasured and preserved in their own bubble, and that's okay."

She also recalled a humorous comment from Meryl Streep, who played the formidable editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, about the possibility of a sequel, jokingly mentioning weight loss requirements.

The Devil Wears Prada starred Anne Hathaway as Andy, a recent graduate who lands a job at Runway, working alongside Blunt's character, Emily. The film revolved around their interactions with Miranda Priestly, played by Streep, who received an Oscar nomination for her performance.

While Blunt shared the cast's current stance on a sequel, she has previously expressed mixed feelings about the idea. In 2018, she mentioned to PEOPLE that she didn't see a sequel as likely at the time but would be open to it if everyone else was on board.

In a subsequent interview on The View, Blunt expressed her enthusiasm to work with the cast again for a sequel. However, Anne Hathaway, in a previous appearance on the same show, expressed doubts about the feasibility of a sequel in today's digital era, suggesting that the original film's concept might not translate well.

Despite these differing opinions, Hathaway hinted at the possibility of rebooting the movie with a new cast. Director David Frankel also revealed that while there were discussions about a sequel, they ultimately felt the story had been told and didn't pursue it further.