Drake Drops 100 GB Of Unreleased Music And Footage On New Website

Drake has just shared a massive 100 gigabytes of data on a website called 100 Gigs for Your Headtop. This treasure trove includes three brand-new songs and a wealth of behind-the-scenes footage. The new tracks are:
“It’s Up” featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage
“Blue Green Red”
“Housekeeping Knows” produced by Gordo and featuring Latto
In addition to the new music, the site also offers a variety of B-roll footage. Fans can download clips from music video shoots, tour rehearsals, and studio sessions.
This release marks Drake’s first new music since his well-known feud with Kendrick Lamar, which has been making headlines for months. The drama began in March when Lamar released his diss track “Like That.” The feud escalated as other rappers joined in and both artists quickly fired back with new tracks. Lamar dropped “Euphoria” and “6:16 in LA,” prompting Drake to respond with “Family Matters.” Lamar then released “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Drake countered with “The Heart Part 6,” but by then, the damage was done.
Despite the intense feud, it’s worth noting that Drake’s last album, For All the Dogs, came out less than a year ago. For a detailed breakdown of the ongoing rap battle, check out Alphonse Pierre’s article, “A Power Ranking of Everyone in the Drake–Kendrick Lamar–Every Rapper Ever Battle Royale.”