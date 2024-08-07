Drake Drops 100 GB Of Unreleased Music And Footage On New Website

Drake has just shared a massive 100 gigabytes of data on a website called 100 Gigs for Your Headtop. This treasure trove includes three brand-new songs and a wealth of behind-the-scenes footage. The new tracks are:

“It’s Up” featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage

“Blue Green Red”

“Housekeeping Knows” produced by Gordo and featuring Latto

In addition to the new music, the site also offers a variety of B-roll footage. Fans can download clips from music video shoots, tour rehearsals, and studio sessions.