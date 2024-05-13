David Gilmour announced his first live shows in eight years in support of his upcoming album, "Luck And Strange," slated for release on September 6, 2024 under Sony Music. The renowned Pink Floyd singer/guitarist will only be performing in a select few cities, with Los Angeles and NYC being the only North American stops. The LA concerts will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on October 29 & 30, while the NYC shows are scheduled for November 4 & 5 at Madison Square Garden.