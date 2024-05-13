David Gilmour announced his first live shows in eight years in support of his upcoming album, "Luck And Strange," slated for release on September 6, 2024 under Sony Music. The renowned Pink Floyd singer/guitarist will only be performing in a select few cities, with Los Angeles and NYC being the only North American stops. The LA concerts will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on October 29 & 30, while the NYC shows are scheduled for November 4 & 5 at Madison Square Garden.
Additionally, Gilmour has tour dates planned in Rome for September and London for October.
To secure early access to tickets, fans are required to register at davidgilmour.com. Presales will begin on Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. local time. The general ticket sale for all shows will commence on Friday, May 17, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
The touring band comprises Gilmour on guitar and vocals, Guy Pratt on bass and providing background vocals, Greg Phillinganes on keyboards, Rob Gentry also on keyboards, Adam Betts on drums, Ben Worsley on guitar, with Louise Marshall, Hattie Webb, and Charlie Webb contributing to background vocals.