United States

David Gilmour Announces First US Live Shows In 8 Years: Tour Dates And Tickets

Iconic Pink Floyd guitarist and vocalist, David Gilmour, returns after eight years with his upcoming album "Luck And Strange," accompanied by highly anticipated live shows in select cities, including Los Angeles and NYC, promising an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide.

Anton Corbijn
David Gilmour Photo: Anton Corbijn
info_icon

David Gilmour announced his first live shows in eight years in support of his upcoming album, "Luck And Strange," slated for release on September 6, 2024 under Sony Music. The renowned Pink Floyd singer/guitarist will only be performing in a select few cities, with Los Angeles and NYC being the only North American stops. The LA concerts will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on October 29 & 30, while the NYC shows are scheduled for November 4 & 5 at Madison Square Garden.

Additionally, Gilmour has tour dates planned in Rome for September and London for October.

To secure early access to tickets, fans are required to register at davidgilmour.com. Presales will begin on Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. local time. The general ticket sale for all shows will commence on Friday, May 17, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

null - null
Future And Metro Boomin Announce 'We Trust You' Tour: Dates Across 27 Cities In North America, Tickets, And VIP Packages Revealed!

BY Outlook International Desk

David Gilmour Tour
David Gilmour Tour
info_icon

The touring band comprises Gilmour on guitar and vocals, Guy Pratt on bass and providing background vocals, Greg Phillinganes on keyboards, Rob Gentry also on keyboards, Adam Betts on drums, Ben Worsley on guitar, with Louise Marshall, Hattie Webb, and Charlie Webb contributing to background vocals.

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Tour - FilmMagic
Charli XCX And Troye Sivan Announce 'Sweat' Tour: Electrifying Raves Hit Madison Square Garden And Beyond Across USA, See Dates Here

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ex-Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi Passes Away At 72
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Hathras Case: Four Years On, Dalit Girl’s Family Awaits Justice
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections: Challenges in Buddha Pahar, Jharkhand
  4. Mumbai Dust Storm: Scary Visuals Of Destruction And Chaos
  5. Srinagar Lok Sabha: Waheed Parra’s Journey from Arrest to Contest
Entertainment News
  1. Madonna Rocks The Celebration Tour In Brazil For A Free Music Concert – View Pics
  2. IHeartCountry Festival 2024: Keith Urban Dominates The Music Fest With A Spectacular Performance – View Pics
  3. David Gilmour Announces First US Live Shows In 8 Years: Tour Dates And Tickets
  4. Paul Giamatti Joins Cast As Silverware Gets Polished For 3rd 'Downton Abbey' Film
  5. Bafta 2024: Here’s The Full List Of Winners Of The Television Awards In Britain – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Iga Swiatek Enters Italian Open Quarters
  2. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans' Playoff Hopes End As Kolkata Knight Riders Match Abandoned
  3. WSL: Vivianne Miedema To Leave Arsenal At End Of Season
  4. Olivier Giroud Leaving AC Milan, To Join Major League Soccer At End Of Season
  5. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Highlights: Match Abandoned; Gujarat Titans Out Of Playoff Race, Kolkata Confirm Top 2 Finish
World News
  1. OpenAI Launches GPT-4o: New 'Much Faster', Free AI Model And Desktop Version Of ChatGPT
  2. David Gilmour Announces First US Live Shows In 8 Years: Tour Dates And Tickets
  3. Indonesia: Floods Kill 43 In Sumatra Island, 15 Missing
  4. Eight Most Anticipated Films To Look Out For At Cannes Film Festival 2024
  5. Rescue Efforts For Dozens Missing In South Africa Building Collapse Are Boosted By 1 More Survivor
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Iga Swiatek Enters Italian Open Quarters
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting: Over 63% Turnout So Far; Violence Reported In West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh