'Can't Even Say How Old I Am': Joe Biden Explains Why He Dropped Out Of Presidential Race

United States President Joe Biden in a recent interview explained his reasons for stepping down from the 2024 presidential race and one of them being his age.
Last month, Biden revealed he will not seek re-election this year. The decision came after increasing worries about his health and a poor debate performance against Donald Trump.
During the interview, Biden stated, “When I ran the first time, I thought of myself as being a transition presiden,” and he continued to say, “I can't even say how old I am – it's hard for me to get it out of my mouth.”
Further Biden highlighted the responsibility of a Democratic nominee to defeat Trump.
“Although it's a great honour to be a president, I think I have an obligation to the country to do what I -- most important thing you can do. And that is — we must, we must, we must defeat Trump,” he stated.
When questioned about his confidence in a smooth transfer of power in January 2025, Biden responded, “If Trump loses(sic), I'm not confident at all. He means what he says. We don't take him seriously.”
Referring to Trump's earlier use of words including warnings of a “bloodbath” and claims of a “stolen election”, Biden said, “You can't love your country only when you win."
This interview came after Biden announced he was stepping down and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, as the Democratic nominee.
Harris is expected to be officially named the Democratic nominee at the party's national convention in Chicago later this month.