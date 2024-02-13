Anna Sui Channels Literary Glamour With Fall 2024 Collection

In a dazzling display of literary homage and sleek fashion, Anna Sui wowed audiences at the Strand’s Rare Book Room during New York Fashion Week. With a front row boasting luminaries like Marc Jacobs and Sofia Coppola, Sui's show was a celebration of both style and storytelling, proving once again that reading will always be in trend.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Agatha Christie character Miss Marple, Sui transported her audience back to '90s English sleuth chic with a collection that exuded charm and sophistication. Checkered sweaters, scarves, and knee-high socks paired effortlessly with newsboy caps and pleated skirts, while bejeweled brooches added a touch of vintage elegance.