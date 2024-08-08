United States

Angelman Syndrome Explained: The Rare Condition Affecting Colin Farrell’s Son

Colin Farrell’s son, James, has Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects brain development and causes severe physical and learning disabilities. This condition, which occurs in about one in 15,000 births, is caused by changes in the UBE3A gene.

Angelman Syndrome
This condition leads to severe physical and learning disabilities and currently has no cure, though therapies can help manage symptoms. Photo: X
info_icon

Colin Farrell, renowned actor and father, has announced the launch of a new foundation aimed at supporting people with intellectual disabilities. This initiative, the Colin Farrell Foundation, is driven by Farrell’s personal experience with his son, James, who has Angelman syndrome.

In an interview with People magazine, Farrell, 48, shared his motivation for this initiative. "I want the world to be kind to James," he said. "I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect."

Farrell highlighted that many support systems for children with intellectual disabilities end when they turn 21. "I obviously have a certain amount of means… and we still struggle with finding the kind of support that James deserves and should rightfully have," he added. With James now 20, Farrell felt it was time to take action.

The Colin Farrell Foundation aims to increase Medicaid funding, improve housing options, and raise wages for caretakers. Farrell hopes these efforts will provide the support that individuals with intellectual disabilities need and deserve.

What Is Angelman Syndrome?

Angelman syndrome is a rare neurological condition affecting brain development. It causes severe physical and learning disabilities. The condition is caused by changes to a gene responsible for brain function. There is no cure, but therapies can help manage symptoms like seizures and gastrointestinal issues. It affects about one in 15,000 births, or 500,000 people worldwide, according to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation in Aurora, Illinois. Life expectancy for those affected is normal.

Named after British doctor Harry Angelman, who first identified it in 1965, Angelman syndrome comes with various symptoms. These include developmental delays, severe speech impairment, balance problems, seizures, and issues with the gastrointestinal system, bones, and eyes. Some people with the condition may show unique behaviors, like hand flapping or holding their arms up while walking.

Farrell recalled his son’s early signs, saying, "James was a very silent baby… he didn’t make any sounds at all. I thought I’d hit the lottery, you know, I thought I have a chill child who’s not going to keep me up at night." However, as James did not meet developmental milestones, Farrell and his family realized something was wrong.

James took his first steps just before his fourth birthday. Farrell described the moment as “profound,” with tears in his eyes. Other signs of Angelman syndrome can include frequent laughter without cause, a tendency to stick the tongue out, and lighter skin, hair, and eyes compared to other family members.

What Causes Angelman Syndrome?

Angelman syndrome usually results from changes to the UBE3A gene. Normally, a child inherits two copies of this gene, one from each parent. The syndrome occurs when the maternal copy of the UBE3A gene is missing or damaged. In rare cases, it can also result from having two paternal copies of the gene. Researchers often cannot pinpoint the exact cause of these genetic changes, though a family history of the condition may increase the risk.

Farrell’s new foundation will work to improve the lives of those affected by Angelman syndrome and other intellectual disabilities, aiming to offer them the support and respect they deserve.

Representative Image - null
Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  3. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  4. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
  5. Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  2. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  3. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  5. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Parliament News LIVE: Row Over Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha, Akhilesh Cautions Speaker
  2. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  3. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  4. SC To Hear NEET PG 2024 Postponement Plea On Aug 9; Admit Cards Out Today
  5. Parliament: Waqf Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Congress's Opposition
Entertainment News
  1. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. 'Vettaiyan': Fahadh Faasil's First Look From The Rajinikanth Starrer Unveiled On His Birthday - Check Poster Inside
  4. Amidst Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Rumours, A Viral Clip Of Nagarjuna Resurfaces
  5. Arshad Warsi Opens Up About Pay Disparity Among Actors In Bollywood: Some Actors Are Making A Lot Of Money
US News
  1. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  2. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  3. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  4. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  5. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
World News
  1. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. WHO To Declare MPox Outbreak A Global Emergency? UN Body Calls Urgent Meet | What We Know
  3. Sunita Williams Could Return Home In SpaceX's Crew Dragon In February 2025, Says NASA
  4. Bangladeshi Actor Shanto, His Father Lynched: Reports
  5. Tunisia President Saied Sacks Another Prime Minister Without Explanation
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News LIVE: Row Over Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha, Akhilesh Cautions Speaker
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Retires; Jyothi Yarraji Falls Short In 100m Hurdles Repechage