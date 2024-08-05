Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do

A new study suggests that drinking from plastic bottles could be bad for your health. Research published in the journal Microplastics has found that these bottles can increase blood pressure due to tiny plastic particles entering your bloodstream.
Microplastics are small bits of plastic found in many of our food and water supplies. When these particles get into your body, they can pass through barriers in your intestines and lungs, reaching your blood and other tissues.
In 2018 alone, the cost of health problems related to microplastics was about $289 billion, according to the Mayo Clinic. These issues include heart disease, hormone imbalances, and even cancer.
The latest study, conducted by researchers from Danube Private University in Austria, found that blood pressure dropped significantly when participants stopped drinking from plastic and glass bottles and switched to tap water for two weeks. “Remarkable trends were observed,” the researchers said. “The results suggest that reducing plastic use might lower blood pressure, likely due to fewer plastic particles in the bloodstream.”
Previous research shows that humans consume about 5 grams of microplastics weekly, roughly the weight of a credit card. While microplastics have been found in fluids packaged in glass bottles, the Danube study still showed a clear drop in blood pressure with less plastic consumption.
The researchers believe that plastic particles in the bloodstream might contribute to higher blood pressure. They concluded that beverages in plastic bottles should be avoided.
For those concerned about water quality, other research indicates that boiling and filtering tap water can remove up to 90% of microplastics and nanoplastics. So, switching to tap water might not only be better for your health but also for your wallet.