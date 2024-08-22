United States

Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris

Ahead of the US Elections 2024, historian Allan Lichtman, also known as the 'Nostradamus' for the presidential race has made a major prediction for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris | Photo: AP
info_icon

Amid the buzz of Robert F Kennedy dropping out from the presidential race, historian Allan Lichtman, also known as the 'Nostradamus' for the US elections has made a major prediction for Vice President Kamala Harris.

During a YouTube livestream, Lichtman stated that if RFK Jr is dropping out of the race, it would prove as an advantage to Kamala Harris' campaign.

DNC 2024 Day 2 Highlights | - AP
DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

As per latest reports, Robert F Kennedy Jr., who initially ran wth the Democrats, declared himself an independent candidate in the presidential race against Harris and Trump.

However, reports by US based media outlets have cited sources and stated that RFK Jr will be dropping out from the race and officially endorse Trump.

Taking this development in mind, American 'Nostradamus' Allan Lichtman stated that RFK Jr's exit and endorsement of former President Donald Trump would help Kamala Harris' bid for POTUS.

"(Kennedy's) endorsement of Trump has nothing to do with the keys - (it) doesn't turn a key one way or the other," stated Lichtman, referring to his method of election forecasting called - "13 keys to the White House"

What Are The 13 Keys To The White House?

As per an article written by Lichtman in 2012, there are 13 keys to determine who will win the race to the White House in the United States. These are -

  1. Party mandate: After the midterm elections, the incumbent party holds more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives than after the previous midterm elections.

  2. No primary contest: There is no serious contest for the incumbent party nomination.

  3. Incumbent seeking re-election: The incumbent party candidate is the sitting president.

  4. No third party: There is no significant third party or independent campaign.

  5. Strong short-term economy: The economy is not in recession during the election campaign.

  6. Strong long-term economy: Real per capita economic growth during the term equals or exceeds mean growth during the previous two terms.

  7. Major policy change: The incumbent administration effects major changes in national policy.

  8. No social unrest: There is no sustained social unrest during the term.

  9. No scandal: The incumbent administration is untainted by major scandal.

  10. No foreign or military failure: The incumbent administration suffers no major failure in foreign or military affairs.

  11. Major foreign or military success: The incumbent administration achieves a major success in foreign or military affairs.

  12. Charismatic incumbent: The incumbent party candidate is charismatic or a national hero.

  13. Uncharismatic challenger: The challenging party candidate is not charismatic or a national hero.

As per Lichtman, if five or fewer of the 13 keys are false, the incumbent party is predicted to win the election. If six or more are false, the incumbent party is predicted to lose the elections. For the 2024 elections, the incumbent party are the Democrats.

In terms of RFK Jr dropping out, Lichtman noted that he hasn't definitively called [the "third party"] key, but "it certainly doesn't look like [Kennedy] is going to rebound."

RFK Jr is expected to drop out from the presidential race this week. As per his campaign, "Independent Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will address the nation live on Friday about the present historical moment and his path forward".

While a confirmation is expected on Friday, The New York Times and CNN have cited several sources who have said Kennedy plans on suspending his campaign and endorsing Trump.

