US Shooting: Man Kills 3 Children, 1 Other, Himself At California Church

A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities said.

Authorities are investigating a shooting Monday in Sacramento, California, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The victims included three juveniles under 15 years of age, Grassman said. The identity of the other victim wasn't immediately known.

He also added that he didn't know if the family members belonged to the the church.

There is a large law enforcement presence at the scene in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office urged people to avoid the area.

A law enforcement command post has been set up at a Home Depot nearby, the sheriff's office said on Twitter.