Friday, Feb 24, 2023
US Senate Delegation Meets PM Shehbaz Sharif In Pak

US Senate Delegation Meets PM Shehbaz Sharif In Pak

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday highlighted the significance of long-standing cooperation with the US and the need to make this partnership diverse and multidimensional. He was talking to a six-member US Senate delegation from the Democratic Party, led by Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer that called on him.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif AP

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 8:41 am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday highlighted the significance of long-standing cooperation with the US and the need to make this partnership diverse and multidimensional. He was talking to a six-member US Senate delegation from the Democratic Party, led by Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer that called on him. Other members of the delegation included Senators Maria Cantwell, Amy Klobuchar, Gary Peters, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Peter Welch.


According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister “underscored the significance of long-standing cooperation between Pakistan and the US and the need to make this partnership diverse and multidimensional.”He underlined that parliamentary exchanges between the two countries, as vibrant democracies, are vital to promoting understanding of each other’s perspectives at the political level.


The Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan and the US celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations last year and that this diplomatic milestone presented an ideal opportunity to chart a future course for Pak-US bilateral ties. Pointing to the unrealised potential in the trade, investment and technology realms, he emphasised the importance of forging a more robust and mutually beneficial bilateral economic partnership.

The Prime Minister recognised the important role that the vibrant Pakistani community plays in serving as an important bridge between the two countries. He thanked the US for its support and solidarity with the people of Pakistan during the 2022 floods and its participation in the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan.


A number of issues of mutual interest and importance including the situation in Afghanistan were also discussed during the meeting. Senator Schumer, thanking the Prime Minister on behalf of the delegation, affirmed the desire to further strengthen Pakistan-US bilateral ties in various dimensions through continued engagement and wider cooperation, according to the statement.

International US Senate Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Democratic Party Parliamentary Exchanges Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer
