US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses

The next men's World Cup in 2026 is being co-hosted by the United States, with Canada and Mexico, and Magogo would have been be expected to attend the tournament. Ugandans have been stunned by the revelations about Among's spending. She has denied the allegations and has claimed she is the victim of a political witch hunt. She says she is being targeted for her role in enacting an anti-gay bill condemned by rights watchdogs and others.