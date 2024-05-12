International

US Offers Intel Deal To Israel If It Skips Rafah Attack; Israelis Call For Urgent Hostage Release | Top Points

Israel's primary ally, the United States is reportedly willing to share "sensitive intel" with Tel Aviv regarding the top leadership of Hamas and their locations, only if Israel skips its attack on Rafah. Meanwhile, thousands of Israelis called on Netanyahu to do more for the release of hostages.

AP
US Offers Intel Deal To Israel If It Skips Rafah Attack; Israelis Call For Urgent Hostage Release | Top Points Photo: AP
info_icon

As Israel continues to prepare for its attack on Rafah, the United States, its primary ally has offered to give Tel Aviv sensitive intel regarding the top leadership of Hamas if it "holds back" the offensive in Gaza.

Meanwhile in Israel, thousands of Israelis urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do more for the release of hostages in Gaza. Thousands poured out to the streets to demand the urgent action from the Israeli government.

As the war in Gaza enters Day 219, here are the latest developments

Israel Hamas War - Top Developments On Day 219

  • Days after its threat to hold arms supply, the US government is reportedly ready to offer Israel "sensitive intel" about Hamas and its leaders. As per a report by the Washington Post, the Biden administration is offering Israel valuable assistance if it holds back, including sensitive intelligence to help the Israeli military pinpoint the location of Hamas leaders and find the group’s hidden tunnels.”

  • However, this information will only be made available for Israel to use if it decided to skip its looming attack on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

  • Along with this, the US government has also reportedly offered to put up large encampments for Palestinians being evacuated from Rafah.

  • In Israel, thousands took to the streets on Saturday to demand for Netanyahu and its government to do more to secure a hostage deal with Hamas. Families of the Gaza hostages joined the demonstrations in Tel Aviv, while demanding the release of their loved ones as the war enters its seventh month. As per reports, around three people were arrested during last night's demonstrations.

  • Israel's Eden Golan finished in fifth position in the Eurovision Song Contest. Israel's participation in Eurovision was surrounded by politics and controversy as many countries called Israel to be banned due to its war on the Gaza Strip.

  • US President Joe Biden has stated that a ceasefire in Gaza would be possible "tomorrow" if Hamas is frees the hostages. "There would be a ceasefire tomorrow if Hamas would release the hostages. Israel said it's up to Hamas, if they wanted to do it, we could end it tomorrow. And the ceasefire would begin tomorrow," stated Biden.

  • The United General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favour to back Palestine's membership to the international body. The UNGA vote has now called on the UN Security Council to admit Palestine as a member.

  • Israel was quick to express its displeasure after the UN vote. Israeli Envoy to the United Nations Gilad Erdan was seen ripping the UN Charter to shreds after UN nations backed Palestine's membership bid.

The Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian militant group launched a terror attack in Southern Israel, killing over 1,100 people and taking around 250 hostage.

However, in response to this attack, Israel announced a "complete siege" of Gaza and since then, Israeli bombardment has killed nearly 35,000 Palestinians in the war torn strip. Of this, 75 percent of deaths have been attributed to women and children.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Election Diary: Voices Matter
  2. Sudhir Kakar, My Secular Mentor
  3. Canada Arrests Fourth Indian In Nijjar Killing Case
  4. IAF Airlifts Injured US Woman Trekker From Himachal village
  5. 'I Missed Delhi People': Arvind Kejriwal Promises INDIA Bloc Will Change Fate Of Country In First Roadshow After Bail
Entertainment News
  1. Delhi Police Visit 'TMKOC' Sets To Question Actors Regarding Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Missing Case
  2. Of Faith And Fleeting Dreams
  3. From 'The Good Bad Mother' To 'Hi Bye, Mama': 5 K-Dramas On Netflix To Binge-Watch This Mother's Day
  4. Sigourney Weaver in talks to join 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
  5. Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' Selected For Screening At Cannes Festival
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League
  2. AC Milan 5-1 Cagliari: Rossoneri Back To Winning Ways After Christian Pulisic Double
  3. KKR Vs MI: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Wolves 1- 3 Crystal Palace: Have Work To Do As Promising Season Fizzles Out, Says Gary O'Neil
  5. James Anderson Open To England Coaching Role After Test Retirement Decision
World News
  1. 8 People Were Killed In A Shooting Attack At A Bar In Ecuador, Local Police Say
  2. Northern Lights Showdown: Stunning Aurora Display Viewed By Millions Across The World
  3. Israel Orders New Evacuations In Gaza's Last Refuge Of Rafah As It Expands Military Offensive
  4. Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir’s Capital Witnesses Clashes Amidst Total Strike Against Police Crackdown
  5. Russia Says It Captured 5 Villages In Northeast Ukraine As Over 1,700 Civilians Flee
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail