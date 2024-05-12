US Offers Intel Deal To Israel If It Skips Rafah Attack; Israelis Call For Urgent Hostage Release | Top Points

As Israel continues to prepare for its attack on Rafah, the United States, its primary ally has offered to give Tel Aviv sensitive intel regarding the top leadership of Hamas if it "holds back" the offensive in Gaza.
Meanwhile in Israel, thousands of Israelis urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do more for the release of hostages in Gaza. Thousands poured out to the streets to demand the urgent action from the Israeli government.
As the war in Gaza enters Day 219, here are the latest developments
Days after its threat to hold arms supply, the US government is reportedly ready to offer Israel "sensitive intel" about Hamas and its leaders. As per a report by the Washington Post, the Biden administration is offering Israel valuable assistance if it holds back, including sensitive intelligence to help the Israeli military pinpoint the location of Hamas leaders and find the group’s hidden tunnels.”
However, this information will only be made available for Israel to use if it decided to skip its looming attack on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
Along with this, the US government has also reportedly offered to put up large encampments for Palestinians being evacuated from Rafah.
In Israel, thousands took to the streets on Saturday to demand for Netanyahu and its government to do more to secure a hostage deal with Hamas. Families of the Gaza hostages joined the demonstrations in Tel Aviv, while demanding the release of their loved ones as the war enters its seventh month. As per reports, around three people were arrested during last night's demonstrations.
Israel's Eden Golan finished in fifth position in the Eurovision Song Contest. Israel's participation in Eurovision was surrounded by politics and controversy as many countries called Israel to be banned due to its war on the Gaza Strip.
US President Joe Biden has stated that a ceasefire in Gaza would be possible "tomorrow" if Hamas is frees the hostages. "There would be a ceasefire tomorrow if Hamas would release the hostages. Israel said it's up to Hamas, if they wanted to do it, we could end it tomorrow. And the ceasefire would begin tomorrow," stated Biden.
The United General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favour to back Palestine's membership to the international body. The UNGA vote has now called on the UN Security Council to admit Palestine as a member.
Israel was quick to express its displeasure after the UN vote. Israeli Envoy to the United Nations Gilad Erdan was seen ripping the UN Charter to shreds after UN nations backed Palestine's membership bid.
The Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian militant group launched a terror attack in Southern Israel, killing over 1,100 people and taking around 250 hostage.
However, in response to this attack, Israel announced a "complete siege" of Gaza and since then, Israeli bombardment has killed nearly 35,000 Palestinians in the war torn strip. Of this, 75 percent of deaths have been attributed to women and children.