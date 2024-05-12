US Offers Intel Deal To Israel If It Skips Rafah Attack; Israelis Call For Urgent Hostage Release | Top Points

Days after its threat to hold arms supply, the US government is reportedly ready to offer Israel "sensitive intel" about Hamas and its leaders. As per a report by the Washington Post, the Biden administration is offering Israel valuable assistance if it holds back, including sensitive intelligence to help the Israeli military pinpoint the location of Hamas leaders and find the group’s hidden tunnels.”

However, this information will only be made available for Israel to use if it decided to skip its looming attack on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Along with this, the US government has also reportedly offered to put up large encampments for Palestinians being evacuated from Rafah.

In Israel, thousands took to the streets on Saturday to demand for Netanyahu and its government to do more to secure a hostage deal with Hamas. Families of the Gaza hostages joined the demonstrations in Tel Aviv, while demanding the release of their loved ones as the war enters its seventh month. As per reports, around three people were arrested during last night's demonstrations.

Israel's Eden Golan finished in fifth position in the Eurovision Song Contest. Israel's participation in Eurovision was surrounded by politics and controversy as many countries called Israel to be banned due to its war on the Gaza Strip.