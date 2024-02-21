US Lunar Lander Navigates Successful Orbit, Prepares For Historic Moon Landing Attempt

On Thursday, controllers will lower the orbit from just under 92 kilometers to 10 kilometers — a crucial maneuver occurring again on the moon's far side — before aiming for a touchdown near the moon's south pole. It's a dicey place to land with all the craters and cliffs, but deemed prime real estate for astronauts since the permanently shadowed craters are believed to hold frozen water. The moon is littered with wreckage from failed landings. Some missions never even got that far. Another US company — Astrobotic Technology — tried to send a lander to the moon last month, but it didn't get there because of a fuel leak.