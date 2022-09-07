Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

UK PM Liz Truss Becomes First To Form A Cabinet Without White Men On Top

For the longest time, the UK government had white men ruling the top layers of the cabinet until 2002 when Britain appointed its first ethnic minority cabinet minister, Paul Boateng as the chief secretary to the Treasury.

New Prime Minister of UK Liz Truss
New Prime Minister of UK Liz Truss Facebook/Liz Truss

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 10:08 am

In a first, United Kingdom's newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss has selected a cabinet that will not have a white man occupying the four top most important ministerial posts.  

Truss has appointed  Kwasi Kwarteng – whose parents came from Ghana in the 1960s – as Britain's first Black finance minister while James Cleverly is the first Black foreign minister. 

Kwarteng will be succeeding Indian-origin Rishi Sunak in the finance job.

Indian-origin barrister Suella Braverman succeeded Priti Patel to become the second ethnic minority home secretary, or interior minister, where she will be responsible for police and immigration.

 James Cleverly will become the first Black foreign minister of UK. 

The growing diversity is in part thanks to a push by the Conservative Party in recent years to put forward a more varied set of candidates for parliament.

For the longest time, the UK government had white men ruling the top layers of the cabinet until 2002 when Britain appointed its first ethnic minority cabinet minister, Paul Boateng as the chief secretary to the Treasury.

Speaking to Reuters, an expert from think-tank British Future, focused on migration and identity said, "Politics has set the pace. We now treat it as normal, this diversity. The pace of change is extraordinary".

Related stories

Indian-origin Suella Braverman Appointed UK's Home Secretary Under PM Liz Truss

Queen Elizabeth II Appoints Liz Truss As New Prime Minister Of United Kingdom

Explained: Who Is New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss And How She Plans To Solve Cost Of Living Crisis

However, this can be seen as a small step towards diversity as the upper ranks spread across business, the judiciary, the civil service and the army are all still predominately white.

Tags

International Liz Truss United Kingdom UK Prime Minister White Men UK Cabinet PM Liz Truss Britain Prime Minister British Government
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic