The Growing Power Of Youth Action In India And Bangladesh

When governments undermine the reality on the ground and suppress the voices and grievances of their citizens, it often leads to chaos, as evidenced by the recent events in Bangladesh. Mismanagement, coupled with a lack of genuine engagement, exacerbates law and order issues. “In today’s networked society, rising inequality and aspirations as well as youth unemployment , there is always such a possibility. We already had this situation in our neighbour—Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. And saw similar outbursts on specific issues of Agniveer and Exam Scams. India also had in the past big student led movements like Naxalite in Bengal in 1960s, Nav Nirman in Gujarat against corruption in 1970s, JP led student movement in Bihar (1970s) , Assam in the 80s etc. So the possibility can’t be ruled out and govts need to be on their tows to fulfil aspirations of the youth”, says the prominent Professor Harjeshwar Pal Singh from India while sharing his perspective on the circumstances that led to a coup in Dhaka, in the context of youth issues and unemployment, which could be relevant to India.