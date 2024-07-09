The Famous Recortadores Bull Running Festival Of Spain | In Pics

A 'Recortador' jumps over a bull in the bull ring during the Recortadores festival at the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, northern Spain.
Revelers run with bulls from Cebada Gago ranch during the second day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain. People test their speed and bravery by dashing with six fighting bulls through the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona.
Revelers run with bulls from Cebada Gago ranch during the second day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain.
A member of San Fermin Giants Comparsa Parade poses for a photo with a group of revellers while having lunch at the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain.
A reveller wears a typical San Fermin neck scarf decorated with the silhouette of the patron saint, at the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain.
Members of the San Fermin Giants Comparsa poses for a photo at the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain.
Members of San Fermin Comparsa adjust their costumes at the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain.
Spanish bullfighter Juan Leal, second right, with his assistants before entering the bullfight at the San Fermín fiesta in Pamplona, Spain.