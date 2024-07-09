International

The Famous Recortadores Bull Running Festival Of Spain | In Pics

The Recortadores festival at the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, northern Spain, is underway with reveled, wearing a typical San Fermin neck scarf decorated with the silhouette of the patron saint, were seen running with bulls from Cebada Gago ranch during the second day of the running of the bulls. People also tested their speed and bravery by dashing with six fighting bulls through the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona.