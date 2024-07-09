International

The Famous Recortadores Bull Running Festival Of Spain | In Pics

The Recortadores festival at the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, northern Spain, is underway with reveled, wearing a typical San Fermin neck scarf decorated with the silhouette of the patron saint, were seen running with bulls from Cebada Gago ranch during the second day of the running of the bulls. People also tested their speed and bravery by dashing with six fighting bulls through the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona.

Spain Running of the Bulls | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

A 'Recortador' jumps over a bull in the bull ring during the Recortadores festival at the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, northern Spain.

A Recortador jumps over a bull
A Recortador jumps over a bull | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

A 'Recortador' jumps over a bull in the bull ring during the Recortadores festival at the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, northern Spain.

Revelers run with bulls during the second day of festival
Revelers run with bulls during the second day of festival | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Revelers run with bulls from Cebada Gago ranch during the second day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain. People test their speed and bravery by dashing with six fighting bulls through the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona.

San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona
San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Revelers run with bulls from Cebada Gago ranch during the second day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain.

A member of San Fermin Giants poses for a photo
A member of San Fermin Giants poses for a photo | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

A member of San Fermin Giants Comparsa Parade poses for a photo with a group of revellers while having lunch at the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain.

A reveller with San Fermin neck scarf
A reveller with San Fermin neck scarf | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

A reveller wears a typical San Fermin neck scarf decorated with the silhouette of the patron saint, at the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain.

San Fermin Giants Comparsa poses for a photo
San Fermin Giants Comparsa poses for a photo | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Members of the San Fermin Giants Comparsa poses for a photo at the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain.

Members of San Fermin Comparsa
Members of San Fermin Comparsa | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Members of San Fermin Comparsa adjust their costumes at the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain.

Spanish bullfighter Juan Leal
Spanish bullfighter Juan Leal | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Spanish bullfighter Juan Leal, second right, with his assistants before entering the bullfight at the San Fermín fiesta in Pamplona, Spain.

