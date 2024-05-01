International

Teenage Boy Arrested In School Attack In Northern England; 3 Injured

The 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody. The incident in Sheffield came a day after a sword-wielding man smashed a vehicle into a home and then went on a stabbing spree near an east London Tube station, killing a 14-year-old boy and wounding four people, before being arrested.