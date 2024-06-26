International

Swiss Inspect The Damage After Sudden Storms Flood Roads, Halt Air Traffic In Geneva

In the lakeside town of Morges, a creek overflowed, inundating downtown streets with tan-colored floodwater.

Swiss Inspect The Damage After Sudden Storms Flood Roads, Halt Air Traffic In Geneva
Clean-up crews and business owners were inspecting the damage Wednesday after sudden storms lashed southwestern Switzerland the previous night, sending torrents of water through roads and temporarily halting air traffic at Geneva's airport.

The town said no one was injured but that water flows hit 43 cubic meters (1,518 cubic feet) per second, well above the 100-year record of 34 cubic meters (1,200 cubic feet) per second.

Ignace Jeannerat, a spokesperson for Geneva's airport, said strong and violent storms, including lightning strikes, pounded an area near the airport and more than 50 inbound or outbound flights were canceled late Tuesday.

A dozen flights were diverted to other airports.

Air navigation service provider SkyGuide said the basement of its Geneva office was flooded, causing a failure of a cooling system that forced a temporary shutdown of its operations shortly after 10 pm.

Olivier Duding of Swiss weather forecaster MeteoSuisse said the French border town of Auberson received nearly 113 millimeters (4.5 inches) of rain in two hours, the third-most precipitation over such a period in Switzerland since detailed record-keeping began in 1981.

