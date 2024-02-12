‘Stone Seva’: Indian Children In Abu Dhabi Giving Final Shape To Gifts For Attendees Of First Hindu Temple Inauguration

The children have been offering “stone seva” at the temple site every Sunday for three months and are now giving the final touch to the gifts called “tiny treasures”.

For 12-year-old Tithi Patel, stone seva is a weekend activity which she enjoys with her friend.

”We collected leftover stones and small rocks at the temple site. We then washed and polished them followed by a layer of primer and then paint. Each rock has a motivational quote on one side and any part of the temple painted on the other side,” she told PTI.