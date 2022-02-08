Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Sri Lanka Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Maritime Boundary Violation

Sri Lanka navy has arrested 11 Indian fishermen for alleged violation of its maritime boundary.

Sri Lanka navy arrests Indian fishermen.(Representational image) PTI

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 10:40 am

The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday apprehended 11  fishermen from near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu for alleged violation of its maritime boundary, a senior state government official said.

However, fishermen here denied their colleagues violated the maritime boundary.

According to a senior Fisheries department official here, the Lankan navy apprehended 11 fishermen and three of their boats in the small hours on Tuesday.

The incident drew outrage among fishermen community here.

Meanwhile, Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha member K Navas Kani flagged the matter with the Centre and wanted a permanent end to the matter.
 

