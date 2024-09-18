Skygazers' Delight: Supermoon Coincides With Rare Partial Lunar Eclipse

A partial eclipse darkens a rising supermoon in Nashville, Tennessee.
A supermoon rises behind a horse statue atop of Triumphal Arc during a partial lunar eclipse in Moscow, Russia.
The Supermoon rises behind a giant idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha, in the Arabian Sea, marking the end of the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai.
The supermoon rises behind a house in Mas'ade, a village in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.
The Supermoon rises beyond the cross atop Saint Elias and Saint Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Catholic Cathedral, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon.
A supermoon rises behind clouds over Larnaca international airport in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus.
A supermoon rises behind Camlica tower in Istanbul, Turkey.
A supermoon rises over a pagoda during the Mid Autumn Festival in Nanjing, in east China's Jiangsu province.
A supermoon rises on the Chuseok, the Korean version of Thanksgiving Day, in Seoul, South Korea.
A couple walk along the beach as the moon rises over Fingal Bay in Port Stephens north of Sydney, Australia.
The full Harvest moon rises over 'The Couple' sculpture at Newbiggin-by-the-Sea in Northumberland, England.
The full Harvest moon rises behind the church in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany.
The supermoon rises over Bogota, Colombia.