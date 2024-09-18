International

Skygazers' Delight: Supermoon Coincides With Rare Partial Lunar Eclipse

Overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday, the rare celestial event involving a supermoon and a partial lunar eclipse was visible across the globe while the US and UK had the clearest sightings. The eclipse was also visible in Latin America, Europe, and Africa, as well as small parts of Asia and the Middle East.

Supermoon Tennessee, US | Photo: AP/George Walker IV

A partial eclipse darkens a rising supermoon in Nashville, Tennessee.

2/13
Russia Supermoon
Russia Supermoon | Photo: AP/Pavel Bednyakov

A supermoon rises behind a horse statue atop of Triumphal Arc during a partial lunar eclipse in Moscow, Russia.

3/13
India Supermoon
India Supermoon | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

The Supermoon rises behind a giant idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha, in the Arabian Sea, marking the end of the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai.

4/13
Israel Supermoon
Israel Supermoon | Photo: AP/Leo Correa

The supermoon rises behind a house in Mas'ade, a village in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

5/13
Lebanon Supermoon
Lebanon Supermoon | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

The Supermoon rises beyond the cross atop Saint Elias and Saint Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Catholic Cathedral, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon.

6/13
Cyprus Supermoon
Cyprus Supermoon | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

A supermoon rises behind clouds over Larnaca international airport in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

7/13
Turkey Supermoon
Turkey Supermoon | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

A supermoon rises behind Camlica tower in Istanbul, Turkey.

8/13
China Supermoon
China Supermoon | Photo: Chinatopix Via AP

A supermoon rises over a pagoda during the Mid Autumn Festival in Nanjing, in east China's Jiangsu province.

9/13
South Korea Supermoon
South Korea Supermoon | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon

A supermoon rises on the Chuseok, the Korean version of Thanksgiving Day, in Seoul, South Korea.

10/13
Australia Supermoon
Australia Supermoon | Photo: AP/Mark Baker

A couple walk along the beach as the moon rises over Fingal Bay in Port Stephens north of Sydney, Australia.

11/13
Britain Supermoon
Britain Supermoon | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

The full Harvest moon rises over 'The Couple' sculpture at Newbiggin-by-the-Sea in Northumberland, England.

12/13
Germany Supermoon
Germany Supermoon | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

The full Harvest moon rises behind the church in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany.

13/13
Colombia Supermoon
Colombia Supermoon | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

The supermoon rises over Bogota, Colombia.

