Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Fathers' Day Celebrations Marred After Harlem Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured In US

Violence broke out at an early morning gathering in New York's Harlem.

Fathers' Day Celebrations Marred After Harlem Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured In US
Police saluting Associated Press (AP)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 5:50 pm

An early-morning shooting Monday at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded, New York City police said.


 Officers responded about 12:40 am to reports of a shooting on a footpath along the FDR Drive and found five people shot, police said, citing preliminary information. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.


 Four other people who were shot also arrived at hospitals for treatment, police said. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said, and the wounded included six other males and two females.


 “This Father's Day weekend is a weekend where people were supposed to be able to enjoy themselves with their families,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.

Related stories

Protests Across United States Against Gun Violence

10 Killed After Gunman Goes Berserk At New York Market In US

Nicholas Storm Threatens United States' Gulf Coast


 The investigation was ongoing Monday and police didn't immediately have details about the gathering or what may have led to the shooting.


 Information about possible suspects wasn't immediately released, but police said on Twitter that a gun was recovered from the scene. Tips were being sought from the public as part of the investigation.


 “The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe," Sewell said.

Tags

International New York Violence Crime The United States
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming